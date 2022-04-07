Hi there! I’m Peri Silverman, a senior at Cherry Creek High School. With only seven weeks of school left, I plan to attend the University of Arizona and study journalism while I’m there. I’ve always known I wanted to be a writer. Ever since I was a little girl, I have loved to write about my adventures and experiences, and I am so excited to begin writing for “The Villager.” I love to write about beauty, fashion, and anything else in the lifestyle category. I was a member of the Cherry Creek Varsity Poms team throughout my high school career. So in my free time, I was always dancing at football games, basketball games, and in practice to prepare for our competitions. When I’m not dancing, you can find me baking, playing with my puppies, or writing. Before I was given this fantastic opportunity, I frequently wrote “Peri’s Point of View in my blog.” I love reviewing my latest skincare and beauty products, vacations, stores, books, and more! Writing has always been a passion, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to start my journey as a journalist.

SUBMITTED BY PERI SILVERMAN

Do you get the Sunday scaries? Me too! I’ve decided to combat these feelings by consuming myself in an extensive skincare routine. By the time Sunday rolls around, I am usually drained. Sunday can sometimes be my only day off from school, dance, and the other responsibilities of a senior in high school. By carving out some time all to myself, I believe I’m setting myself up for a antastic week ahead. Keep reading to see how you can improve your Sunday nights!

The first step in my routine is a shower. How can you even begin to relax if you haven’t rinsed off all of your stress from the week? I wash my hair with my favorite- Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, followed by the moisturizing hair mask from Amika. My Sunday night shower is longer than others and way less rushed. When my hair is damp I will also put in Kerasté oil in my hair and some aragon oil- it’s like chapstick for my hair. It’s so moisturing and helps keep my frizzy hair controlled overnight.

After I get out, I start my face mask series. I wash my face with Hero Cosmetics’ acne combatting face wash because it’s always essential to start with a clean base. Lately, I’ve also been using The Ordinary’s toner. I don’t use it everyday because it can leave my skin dry. After this, I put on the Dead Sea Mud Mask from New York Biology. It specializes in cleansing your pores and tightening your skin for a brighter look. I let it sit for 10 minutes. I usually continue my Sunday reset by making my bed and organizing other parts of my room during this time. There’s something about a good face mask that can distract you from all of the chaos that’s happening.

After rinsing off my face mask, I apply Patchology’s under-eye gels. These help you rewind and chill out. You can leave them on for however long you want, and I had them on for the whole movie I watched. I felt so relaxed! Not only do these help you chill out, but they also decrease my under-eye bags.

During this specific self care Sunday, I went to bed very early (9:00) as you should when it’s time to prepare for a busy week. So, as stressful as things get, set aside time for yourself. I believe that everything is a mindset, including how you approach the week ahead. Give yourself an advantage by being calm and excited for the next week!