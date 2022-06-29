PERI’S POINT OF VIEW 6-30-22

“As many people (hopefully) continue to read this blog, they might wonder why it’s named “Peri’s Point of View.” Aside from the cute and catchy title, having perspective in life was a value I was taught from a very young age. Whenever I would complain about something minor, like being tired or bored, my parents reminded me to have perspective. This was their way of saying, “suck it up; remember how lucky you are.” Although, for many years, it was annoying, I’m so grateful for that reminder.

I love to write about everything glamorous and fun! I have always loved seeing (and buying) new things. Sitting down to write this article, I scrolled through my blog for inspiration. I have just returned home from a seventeen-day vacation in Israel and Italy, and it was my first instinct to write about it (don’t worry, I’m sure it’s going to be the topic of many more articles), but I couldn’t help but think about the name of this column.

From the surface, it seems like my point of view is all about lifestyle, beauty, and fashion, which is valid for the most part. But I also think it’s important to share about other things, like why having perspective is so incredibly important. One of my favorite mantras in high school was, “everybody is fighting a battle they don’t speak about, be kind and patient no matter what.” After attending two different schools, having my junior year during a pandemic, and being on a team with twenty-five other girls, I found myself saying this a lot. I believe that the worst thing we can do is be quick to judge another person. Taking a moment to have perspective can go a long way.

Although it may seem irrelevant, this column’s name and my blog are not! I hope that by reading this, you are reminded that perspective is critical and patience is vital. Let this remind us to take a deep breath and remember that we don’t always know the whole story. Everyone’s point of view is different!”