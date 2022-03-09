PERFORMANCE OPPORTUNITY FOR  HIGH SCHOOL MUSICIANS

Denver Jazz Club Youth All-Star Auditions are taking place on Sundays, March 27 and April 3 for High School Musicians who play Trumpet, Trombone, and Bass or Tuba (Must be COVID-19 fully vaccinated w/booster, or scheduled to be COVID-19 fully vaccinated w/booster)

THE AUDITION MUSIC AND RECORDING HAVE BEEN POSTED AT: http://bandresourcesunlimited.com/downloads/

AUDITIONS will TAKE PLACE Sunday, March 27 (3:45-6:30pm), and Sunday, April 3.6:15-9:00 p.m. at Denver Percussion, 7399 S. Tucson Way, Centennial. Some jazz experience is preferred, but not necessary.

Professional jazz musicians do clinics from time to time.

Weekly rehearsals take place at Denver Percussion (7399 S. Tucson Way, Centennial), from 3:45 until 6:30 p.m. or 6:15-9:00 p.m. each Sunday.

The band is featured during each monthly Denver Jazz Club session, professional jazz festivals, and performance gigs throughout the area. Past performances have included concert tours to New York City, and international jazz festivals at Montreux, Switzerland; Umbria, Italy; and Kongsberg, Norway.

The Youth All-Stars will be performing on a summer 2022 European concert tour to Austria and Italy. No performances or rehearsals conflict with school activities.

COST: Each selected student will be required to become a member of the Denver Jazz Club ($10 yearly fee). The monthly dues (4 weekly sessions) run $165 and are payable at the start of each 4 week period. Any money the band is paid will go toward future trip expenses.

MORE INFORMATION & AUDITION SCHEDULING: ecan11@msn.com or 303-328-7277. Ed’s complete resume, audition music, and audition recordings can be found at: www.bandresourcesunlimited.com. Please complete the Pre-Audition Contract and Audition Registration Form in advance. Additional information can be found at: http://youthallstars.denverjazzclub.com/.