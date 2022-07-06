Patients, researchers, and advocates build community through ribbons

Key stakeholders in the lung cancer community will be gathering for a White Ribbon build on July 9, 2022 at 9572 E. Lake Circle, Greenwood Village from 10:00am-3:00pm to raise awareness about research treatment breakthroughs, early detection, and tangible hope for those impacted by the number one cancer killer.

Event participants include Dr. Debra Dyer, Chair, Department of Radiology, National Jewish Health and Dr. Michael Gieske, Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Kentucky. The group will work together to build more than 400 wooden white ribbons that will be given to people all over the world who are affected by lung cancer.

The Colorado Cancer Coalition Lung Cancer Task Force, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, and The White Ribbon Project are hosting the awareness event, supported by lung cancer clinicians and researchers from the University of Colorado, Kaiser Permanente Colorado, National Jewish Health, St. Elizabeth Health, and lung cancer survivors and caregivers.