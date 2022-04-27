Park Meadows Retail Resort: Your one stop shop for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner! Don’t wait until the last minute to remind the Mom, Grandma, or mother figure in your life how much she means to you. Now is the ideal time to begin browsing for the perfect gift, and Park Meadows, Colorado’s Only Retail Resort, is here to help! With more than 180 fabulous and unique retailers and restaurants, anchored by the largest Macy’s, Dillard’s and Nordstrom, you’ll be sure to find a gift that’s as unique and special as she is.

If the kitchen is the heart of her home, Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel have a variety of specialty appliances and tools to choose from. If dining out is more her style, why not splurge on a gift card to one of Park Meadows’ exclusive restaurants in the scenic and calming Vistas? They include Perry’s Steakhouse, White Chocolate Grill, Seasons 52 and Edo Higan Sushi. Lush Cosmetics, Sephora, The Body Shop, L’Occitane en Provence, and Bath & Body Works offer deliciously scented bath time and skincare essentials to de-stress and get that youthful glow. If staying fit and in fashion is how she gets her “me time”, Athleta and Fabletics offer performance styles for all shapes and sizes. In addition to athleisure wear, you can give the gift of high-energy workouts at home with the MIRROR from lululemon or a Peloton Membership.

If her wish list includes catching some quality shut eye, Sonoma and Soft Surroundings have elegant and comfortable sleepwear options. For the tech junkie in your life, you can also shop for the latest iPhone, iPad, Mac or Watch at Colorado’s largest Apple store. As one of the most beautiful and consumer-oriented shopping centers in Colorado, Park Meadows has something to impress every taste and style this Mother’s Day! For directions and hours, visit ParkMeadows.com.