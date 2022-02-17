OP-ED – Fact-based solutions to crime

Meg Froelich has represented House District 3 in the state legislature since 2019.

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE

MEG FROELICH

The challenges of the past two years have permanently altered our community. We have lost over 900,000 Americans, including almost 12,000 Coloradans whose families are missing them at their dinner tables, their graduations, weddings and other celebrations.

Many of us have struggled with the changes required by us and to adapt — to working remotely, online or hybrid school, or visitor restrictions at care facilities.

Although crime is way below 1980s levels, we have experienced an increase in crime nationally. Locally, in Greenwood Village, we have seen some of the highest increases in the Metro area, despite having more police per capita than 93% of other Colorado cities. Greenwood Village also spends more on policing than 97% of other cities in Colorado. (Policescorecard.org)

As part of our SMART (State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Government) Act hearings at your State Capitol, Professor Lisa Pasko of DU’s Department of Sociology and Criminology presented research findings on the “Crime Increase in Colorado.”

Three main conclusions arose:

1. Crime is not increased by jail/prison depopulation or criminal justice reform. There is no direct correlation between incarceration and crime rates.

2. Crime is not political. Crime is increasing in places throughout the country regardless of which political party is in power.

3. Crime DOES correlate with instability in society. As we experience increased levels of mental illness and addiction, increased prevalence of guns, limited access to stable, affordable housing, instability in the workforce, and disruptions to education, crime increases follow.

This extensive study is publicly available. Dr. Pasko’s robust research serves as a guide to effective public policy. Indeed, your State Legislature has announced our commitment to addressing the root causes of crime by investing significant resources to increase access to affordable housing and behavioral health care, which we know will make our communities safer. Last year, we dedicated significant resources to immediate economic relief in response to the pandemic. After evaluating the state of our economy we will make additional investments this session. So many of these policies and significant funding will go toward making our communities safer by addressing the instabilities that we know lead to increases in crime.

For example, a startling fact was presented to the Judiciary Committee recently: we have seen a 100% (!) increase in first time homelessness and 90% of recovered stolen vehicles had evidence of someone living in them.

I look forward to working with local governments in addressing crime without political labeling or aspersions as to motive. When we have discussions about rising crime rates let’s come to the table with solutions. It is not helpful to blame things like bills at the Legislature that don’t even make it to a vote or to cast community partners as either “pro police” or “pro crime.” Those are false dichotomies. Our residents deserve to live in communities where everyone is safe. Our law enforcement can be both effective and accountable.

We at the Legislature are deploying significant federal and state resources and need our local partners to engage with us on fact-based, collaborative solutions.

State Representative Meg Froelich is in her second term representing House District 3, which currently includes Greenwood Village, Cherry Hills, Englewood and Sheridan. She also serves as Majority Caucus Co Chair and Vice Chair of the Transportation and Local Government Committee. After Redistricting House District 3 will be comprised of Englewood, Sheridan, Cherry Hills and parts of Denver.