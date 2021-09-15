Online renewals for Coloradans ages 66+ now open for good

Driver’s License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act also simplifies drive time logs rules

With the implementation of the Driver’s License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act (HB21-1139), Colorado seniors now have the permanent ability to renew their driver license or identification card online.

Coloradans ages 66 and older can renew their driver license or ID online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or via the myColorado™ app.

The new law also adjusts the process for renewing driver licenses online. Now Coloradans who are older than 21, but younger than 80, must attest that they have had an eye examination within one year before renewing their driver license online. Previously, Coloradans had to attest to having had an eye examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist within the last three years.

Additionally, Coloradans who are older than 80 and renewing their driver license electronically will need to obtain a signed statement (DR 2402) from an optometrist or ophthalmologist attesting that the person renewing their license has had an eye examination within six months and the results of the examination. This statement will need to be uploaded as part of the online renewal application process.

Prior to the public office closures and under emergency guidance from Gov. Jared Polis, the DMV opened up online renewals to Coloradans 65 and older on March 10, 2020. From March 2020 to August 2021, about 136,000 Colorado seniors renewed their license or ID online.

By continuing online renewals to seniors, the DMV was able to serve thousands of Coloradans without the need to visit a State driver license office.

Coloradans who are concerned about an elder family member’s ability to drive should email dor_mvhelpdesk@state.co.us for information about a re-examination request due to physical or mental constraints.