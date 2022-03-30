OBITUARY – Silvio DeBartolomeis

Services scheduled for homebuilding executive Silvio DeBartolomeis, 67

Silvio James DeBartolomeis, 67, of Greenwood Village, passed away on March 19 at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. He was in treatment for lymphoma, his second diagnosis following eight years in remission.

Silvio was born to Rosalie and Italo DeBartolomeis in Wilmington, Del., and spent most of his childhood in Rehoboth Beach with his siblings: Debbie, Vincent, Matthew, Amy and Marc. He moved to Colorado to attend the University of Denver on full scholarship for Political Science and Philosophy. After graduation, the Reagan administration appointed him General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing at HUD in Washington, D.C. He then became the Deputy Federal Housing Commissioner, where he focused on affordable housing for low income families. It was during this time that Silvio met the love of his life, Judi Pesch DeBartolomeis. He resigned from HUD and moved back to Colorado where they married and started their family.

Silvio continued his career in housing and community development, ultimately working as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Koelbel and Company. Some of his notable communities were Pinehurst Country Club, The Keep in Sedalia, Rendezvous in Winter Park, and The Preserve at Greenwood Village.

Silvio loved life and had many passions including vintage cars and the Rocky Mountain Triumph Club. He was a loyal friend and a person of faith. Above all else, the most important thing to Silvio was his family. He is survived by his wife Judi, his son James, and his daughter Kathryn. Life will not be the same without Silvio. He will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life for Silvio will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m., at the Evans Memorial Chapel at the University of Denver, 2199 S Race Street, Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Silvio’s honor.