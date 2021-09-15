OBITUARY – RUTH THONING

Ruth Thoning

1/31/1927 – 8/20/2021

Ruth Harriet (Nyffeler) Thoning passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94. She was a 44-year resident of Greenwood Village, Colorado. Ruth was born and raised on a farm near Columbus, Nebraska, and moved to Denver, where she met her husband, Richard “Rick” Thoning. Ruth and Rick called Colorado home for most of their adult lives, except for several years in California while furthering Rick’s career in the insurance industry.

Ruth had a full career as an office manager and secretary while raising four children. She was a dedicated worker who helped everyone in her work environment succeed. She was a longtime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Denver.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Rick, her sister Verona, and her parents William and Helen. She is survived by her loving children Eric, Sonya (Marcus), Lori (Jay) and Kirk (Ellen). Her surviving family includes grandchildren Elena, Davis, Evan, Jordan, and Jake, along with great-grandchildren Mia, Colby, Lyla, and Emilia.

Ruth passed through the gates of heaven on the wings of angels and will be deeply missed by friends and family left behind.

A memorial service will be held on September 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 5300 E. Florida St., Denver, Colo.