OBITUARY – Joe Tatarka Nov. 10, 1947-Dec. 21, 2019

Joseph Tatarka

Joseph Edward Tatarka, 72, of Englewood passed away on December 21 at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, after a sudden illness. Joe was born in Sterling, CO Nov. 10, 1947 to William and Agnes (Niemi) Tatarka and was the oldest of five children. The family moved to South Denver in 1961 where he attended St. Vincent’s grade school. He was a 1966 graduate of Regis High School where he was a National Merit Scholar and made many life-long friends. In the Army he served in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a Sergeant.Joe received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder and his MBA from Seattle University. In 1986 Joe returned to Denver to work in the family business, A-B&C Enterprises, which specialized in marketing products. Although he had not planned on staying, he enjoyed the many hats required of a small business owner. With the support of a dedicated staff and his father,he stayed on to build the business to expand regionally and led the business through periods of expansion as well as the recession. Joe’s passion for community and customer service led him to many collaborative groups, including the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, were he served as president, and was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Joe is preceded in death by his mother Agnes, brother Bill, sister Mary, step-mother Theresa and father Bill. He is survived by sister Agnes (Denver) and brother, Martin (Asheville, NC) step-siblings Kathy Izor (Denver), Dan Mayner (Columbus, OH ), and Melaine Mayner (Denver). A memorial service will be held February 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Regis Jesuit High School, 6300 S. Lewiston Way, Aurora.