OBITUARIES

Leland Ruterbories

January 25, 1942 – July 11, 2022

Leland R. Ruterbories (Lee) passed away on July 11, 2022, at the age of 80. He passed peacefully, surrounded by love from his immediate family. The funeral services were held at 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, Colorado 80121. The services were held on Monday, July 18, 2022. The celebration of life will include a private viewing for the family at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., and reception at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Lee’s honor to the Glioblastoma Foundation (https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate).

Lee was born to James and Margie Ruterbories on January 25, 1942, spending his early years in Elgin, Nebraska. His family moved to Wheat Ridge, Colorado where he graduated from Wheat Ridge high school in 1960. He was a musician and scholar. He attended Colorado University. He found his calling in the private sector as a tradesman. He began working at Rocky Flats Nuclear facility during the Cold War and is a cold-war patriot. He was first married and had two (2) children, Steve and Kim. After his divorce, he then married the love of his life, Mary Jean Ruterbories on May 24, 1972, and they stay married until his passing.

Lee had a very successful career in the commercial sheet-metal business for over 35 years. He began as an apprentice, but quickly worked his way up to being the superintendent, running numerous million-dollar developments. He built many of the same buildings, hospitals and schools we all frequent today. He was a fiercely loyal friend and trusted neighbor giving his retirement years to his community as an officer, board member and “the” person to ask if you needed to know anything about the facilities at HEB. His community commitment was unmatched. He continued to enjoy all sports, both as a spectator and participant, was an avid Broncos, Avalanche, Nuggets fan and crew-chief for the family racing team.

Most notably, Lee was a devoted family man and adopted two (2) sons, Jay and James. His devotion, honesty, love and caring can be seen in the success of his children and their families. Lee is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Mary Jean, his sons, Steve (Tammy), Jay (Kristin) and James (Melody), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lee is also survived by his younger brother, Leroy, two sisters Marla Jean and Ginger and brother, Jerry, multiple nieces, nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie and, brother Ronald. Lee will be missed deeply, and his life was a gift to all those he touched. Rest in peace.

Robert A. Backus

June 1, 1936 – July 26, 2022

Robert A. Backus, 86, of Centennial Colorado, died peacefully at home after a swift battle with cancer on June 26, 2022.

Bob was born June 1, 1936, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. He was the middle of three sons of the late Carl and Florence Backus. The family settled in Goshen Indiana in 1946 where Bob graduated from Goshen High School in 1954. After attending a year at the University of Indiana he moved to Boulder Colorado to continue his academic career at the University of Colorado. While attending school he met and later married his late wife, Martha. While attending CU he was enrolled in the U.S. Army ROTC program and after graduation, he was commissioned as a 2LT in the Corps of Engineers. He was stationed at Fort Carson and eventually was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Army Reserves. Bob was to go on to attend CU Law School and graduate with his L.L.B. in 1964.

Bob worked as a lawyer for 37 years, starting in Leadville Colorado and in 1969 the family moved to Denver Colorado. His compassion and honesty shone through with his community involvement. He served on the board of directors and provided volunteer legal work for the Mile High United Way, the Denver Area Boy Scouts of America, and Savio House. He also served the Friends of Auraria Library as a Board Member, the CU Law School Alumni Board as its President, First Plymouth Congregational Church as a Council member, and the Rocky Mountain MS Center as a board member. He was a member of the national board of directors for the Well Spouse Association. Bob was also a 52-year Life Member of the Denver Lions Club and served the Lions as Director, Secretary, and Club President. In 1996, Bob joined the University of Denver’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and helped establish it as a nonprofit corporation, and served on its council as President. Over the years he facilitated over 14 classes on a variety of subjects including memoir writing, in which the students write short stories about experiences in their lives.

Bob was active in writing his own short stories and has produced a collection of them with the goal of having his life’s experiences published. Later in his life, he was active with the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton and enjoyed teaching spiritual memoir writing, and attending the men’s bible class there. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed playing tennis, and bird watching, as well as taking his dogs on walks along the Highline Canal.

He is survived by his brother Richard (Josephine), sons Carl (Brenda) and Mark, his partner Sue Leister, and his granddaughter Laura. Bob is preceded in death by his father Carl, mother Florence (Spencer), brother John, and wife Martha (Showers).

Services will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00am at First Plymouth Congregational Church, located at 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113 with a reception to follow at the church. Service will be live streamed for those that cannot attend on https://firstplymouthchurch.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e0e571643c6b39c8c6d61e8d4&id=eb8d63fa28&e=fcfd42184c/. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Bob’s favorite charities listed above.

Richard H. Finnin

January 18, 1936 – July 6, 2022

Richard H. Finnin (Dick) passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his immediate family.

The services were held at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Parish, 18000 E. Arapahoe Road, Foxfield, CO. and included a viewing and time with family at 4:30 pm on Monday, July 18, 2022, followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm. The funeral service included a viewing at 9:00 am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (live stream was available). A reception at the Holy Family Hall, within the church, followed th mass. Please consider a donation in Richard’s honor to the Mountain States Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (mscpva.org).

Dick was born to Hugh and Amelia Finnin on January 18, 1936, spending his formative years in Flint, Michigan. His family moved to Ness City, KS where he graduated from high school in 1954. He was a three (3) sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball but most notably began dating his future bride in his senior year. He attended Fort Hays college prior to enlisting in the Army in 1955.

He began serving in the infantry, was selected to attend Officer Candidate School and upon graduation was deployed to Korea as a Second Lieutenant. Following his return to the States, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Boyde in Morgantown, WV, September 1958. Dick’s continued advancement in the military included jump master school and aviator training in both fixed wing and helicopters. In 1962 he was injured in a helicopter crash in Mineral Wells, Texas. His care culminated at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Dick transitioned to civilian life by graduating from University of Denver Business School with his bachelor’s degree in business administration. His second career consisted of 25 years with The United Bank of Denver/Wells Fargo. He continued to enjoy a variety of sports, both as a spectator and participant, was an avid Broncos fan and appreciated the Rockies. Dick was a devoted family man, raising his 4 sons and his daughter in the Catholic faith. His devotion can be seen in the success of his children and their families.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, sons, Michael (Jennifer), Mark (Barb), Jeff (Kim), John (Lisa), daughter Marena Leitch (Christian), eighteen grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Richard is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Borger (Kansas), brothers-in-law Harry Boyde (Michigan) and William Simoneau, five nieces, three nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Amelia Finnin, Mother-in-law Angelina Boyde, younger brother James, sister-in-law Georgianna Simoneau, brother-in-law Gilbert Borger and nephews William Simoneau Jr. and Cody Munsch.