OBITUARIES 10-7-21

James C. Underhill, Jr.

July 29, 1954

September 26, 2021

James Calvin Underhill, Jr., known as Jim to his friends and family, passed away on the morning of September 25, 2021 at the age of 67 in Lone Tree, Colorado. Jim was born July 29th, 1954 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a B.A. in history, political science, and military history and American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C. where he earned his law degree. He met his future wife, Joanne Parsons, in Washington, D.C., and they married June 20, 1981. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea and the Pentagon and later joined the active reserves, rising to the rank of Major. After the Pentagon, Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and later started a private practice in Colorado, where he and his wife practiced law together for almost 20 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne, his two children, Maureen and Jimmy and Jimmy›s wife, Jasmin, his mother Helen, his two brothers Randy and Rod and Rod›s wife, Marianne, his nieces Angie, Jennie, and Christina, and nephew Todd, and their families.

Jim’s passion in life was the Boy Scouts of America. He was a scout as a child, became an Eagle Scout, and volunteered with the organization his whole life as an adult. Jim was Scoutmaster of Troop 300 in Washington, D.C. for 4 years and of Troop 457 in Greenwood Village for 7 years, where he saw 25 boys earn their Eagle Award as Scoutmaster. Jim went to many National and International Jamborees. In lieu of flowers his family is accepting donations in Jim›s name which will be used to make a donation to Philmont Scout Ranch, Jim›s favorite Boy Scout summer camp, to purchase a brick memorial in his name. Please send donations to: National Scouting Museum, 17 Deer Run Rd., Cimarron, NM 87714, attention: Harold White.

Robert Allen Beago, age 88, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 with his loving family by his side

Robert Allen Beago was born March 25, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Bonnie and Victor Beago. He was preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister, Mary Frances Beago Tytenicz, brothers-in-law, John Vann, and Ronnie Hudson. He is survived by his devoted wife of over sixty years, Harriet Elizabeth Wilson Beago, son, Robert Clark Beago, daughters, Nancy Elizabeth Miller (Steve), Allison Vivian Skinner (Don), grandchildren, Amber Miller Castillo (Brian) and Gavin Robert Skinner, great-grandchildren, Grant and Gracie Castillo. Robert “Bob” Beago is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, much loved nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and many life-long friends.

Robert “Bob” Beago grew up in Houston, Texas, and from an early age showed his entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and natural athletic ability. Bob graduated from Jeff Davis High School playing football and baseball, with All City Honors and Letterman’s Club in 1948 – 1950. Bob attended Baylor University, played baseball for his beloved Baylor Bears, and graduated in 1955 with a B.S. in Physical Education. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 with an honorable discharge.

Bob started his insurance career at Liberty Mutual in Houston. While working for Liberty Mutual, he “invited himself” to lunch with his co-worker, Kathryn and her sister, Harriet Wilson. Bob was clearly smitten with Harriet and called her later that day and “talked her ear off”. The rest, as they say, is history. Bob and Harriet married on February 11, 1961 and welcomed son, Robert Clark, in Houston, daughter, Nancy Elizabeth, in Dallas, and daughter, Allison Vivian, in Boston.

Bob was an ambitious professional and earned promotions and opportunities that moved his family from Texas to Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and ultimately to his beloved Colorado. Bob and Harriet made a wonderful life together for their family. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad, including Alaskan and European river cruises, and of course, frequent trips to his beloved Yellowstone and Jackson Hole. Bob’s love of sports, especially baseball, was evident in his passion visiting ball parks across the country. He definitely raised some eyebrows in New York when he wore his Boston Red Sox ballcap and NY Yankees jacket to Yankee Stadium!

Bob loved the mountains and enjoyed spending time with his family at the cabin Harriet and he built in Breckenridge. The cabin has been a place of wonderful memories for Bob, his family and extended family, and friends. Bob’s passions also included golf. He played all over the U.S., Scotland, and Ireland and made at least six holes in one during his golf career. Bob played well into his seventies and could often outdrive other players twenty years younger!

Bob’s most important legacy was his love for his family. He had many nicknames for his beautiful bride, Harriet Wilson Beago, “Lefty”, “Dragline”, and “his beautiful Bride”. Dad’s enduring love for Mom was evident throughout their marriage and nothing made him happier than simply being by her side. Bob was so proud of his children and instilled in them his love for music, animals, and not taking yourself too seriously. His pride and joy later in life was his grandson, Gavin Robert. He loved watching Gavin play baseball and talking with him about his games. Gavin’s “Bob” was so proud of him and we know he will cheer him on from his Heavenly home.

Bob’s abiding faith, vibrancy, bright smile, intelligence, kindness, and sense of self-worth are all part of his amazing legacy. While we will miss him beyond all measure, we rest in comfort knowing that he is reunited with his Lord and Savior and his parents and sister and extended family. We love you!