NEWS BRIEFS 9-30-21

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org

Honor champ-ions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets went on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct 9. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.



COLORADO FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN ANNUAL CONVENTION

Oct. 15,16, 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in the Denver Tech Center, 10250 E. Costilla Ave., Centennial. Cherry Creek Rep. Women, Douglas County Rep. Women and Elbert County Rep. Women are co-hosting this convention.



FRIENDS OF NURSING 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Sat., Oct. 16 – Celebration luncheon at Wellshire Inn Event Center, 3333S Colorado Blvd. Social – 11 a.m., luncheon & program 12 noon. Come and buy an early Christmas gift at the Old Fashioned Christmas Shoppe and bid on great silent auction items. View nursing school caps once worn by FON members. Recognition of the 2020/2021 scholarship recipients. RSVP at 720-891-3412 by Oct. 1.

VACANCY IN DENVER JAZZ BLUB YOUTH ALL STARS

Auditions taking place on Sundays for High School musicians who play bass, tuba and Trumpet. 3:45-6:30 p.m. at Denver Percussion (7399 W Tucson Wy, Centennial). Info: ecan11@msn.com or call 303-328-7277. Dr. Ed Cannava is the director.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY JOB FAIR

Arapahoe County Human Services is hiring for positions in Community and Child Support and Child & Adult Protection services.from 9 a.m. -noon at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora. Visit arapahoegov.com

FOUR MILE HISTORIC PARK PUMPKIN HARVEST FESTIVAL

Friday, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 2, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets $10-$16, free for children ages six & under.

Pumpkin patch, prairie games, art depot, tractor rides, face painting, & Swallow Hill’s instrument petting zoo and live music, plus more.

CHERRY CREEK RETIREMENT VILLAGE HOLIDAY FAIR

Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 14555 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora.

Pottery, clothing, ornaments, angels, jewelry, artwork, food & more. Free refreshments/free admission.

HEATHER GARDENS FALL ARTS & CRAFT FAIR

Friday, Oct. 15 & Sat., Oct. 16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 60 private vendors in the Clubhouse (2888 S Heather Gardens Way.) Pottery, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, metal craft, painting, candles, culinary treats. etc. Free admission/free parking.

FOUR MILE’S SPIRITS & SPIRITS

Sat., Oct. 23 from 6-10 p.m. Guests will step into the otherworldly palm of Victorian Spiritualism -the 19th century movement that maintained that spirits of the dead have both the ability and the desire to communicate with the living. Activities include a lantern-lit tour of the Four Mile House Museum (Denver’s oldest standing structure) to catch a glimpse of a time-honored Victorian mourning ceremony; chilling ghost stories told by the fire, paired with a signature cocktail; a palm & tarot reading; art from Mad Tatters; Victorian Funeral cookies and more. Purchase tickets and learn more at www.fourmilepark.org/spirits-and-spirits

“BE BEAUTIFUL BE YOURSELF FASHION SHOW

Sat., Nov. 13 6 p.m. Fundraiser for people with Down syndrome benefiting the important work of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Special Guests: Music Legend Quincy Jones; 2021 awardee Bryan Russell Mujica; Award-winning actor Eric Dane; Grammy-award winner Sara Bareilles; 2021 Ambassadors, Archie & Sevy Eicher. and more. Tickets: 303-321-6277 or development@globaldownsyndrome.org.

CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Thursday, Sept. 30. Glenmoor Country Club, 110 Glenmoor Dr., Cherry Hills Village. 6-9 p.m. RSVP open to the first 50 members. Also available via Zoom.