NEWS BRIEFS 9-16-21

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org

Honor champ-ions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER’S 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sept. 24, 6-11 p.m. at Wings Over The Rockies. Honorary Chair, Brian Vogt, former SMDC President and Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets: 303-795-0142

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets went on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct 9. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

COLORADO UPLIFT GUILD’S FASHION SHOW MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Uplift students will model fashions. At Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel. Questions: rachael.uplift@gmail.com

COLORADO’S AUTHORS’ HALL OF FAME SEPT. 18

The induction will be held at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver.

More information about the induction, donations, events, and board members can be found at wwwColorado

Authors HallofFame.org. Judith Briles of Aurora is the founder, CEO, and President of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.



CITY OF CENTENNIAL TO HOLD 20-YEAR CELEBRATION

Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Streets at Southglenn.

Enjoy a pancake breakfast, exotic car show, chalk art, live music, family activities and local vendors & food.

COLORADO BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE “PROFITS AND PURPOSE”

Sept. 23, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Join Colorado’s leading nonprofit CEOs for an in-depth conversation on hanging through crisis and the vital connection between business and nonprofit communities. Remarks: Debbie Brown, President, Colo. Business Roundtable and Moderator: Ed Sealover, Senior Reporter, Denver Business Journal; Panel: Sue Gass, Dave Schunk, Michelle Sie Whitten, Janice Sinden and George Sparks.

WINGS OF HOPE FUNDRAISER

Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research presents “An Evening of Hope” with Hazel Miller & The Collective on Sat., Sept. 18 at Heritage Eagle Bend Got Club, 23155 E. Heritage Parkway, Aurora. Cocktails: 6 p.m., Sit-down dinner-live auction and entertainment at 7 p.m. Reservations: 720-733-0491.



43rd ROCKY MOUNTAIN MS GALA

Sat., Sept. 25, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Enjoy casino gaming, auction & music by Wildfire, featuring Tony David and photography by Gaston Photography. Terri Fisher of 5 Star Talent and Entertainment is providing the entertainment. RSVP: www.https://aesbid.org/ELP/MSCENTER21

COLORADO FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN ANNUAL CONVENTION

OCT. 15,16, 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in the Denver Tech Center, 10250 E. Costilla Ave., Centennial. Cherry Creek Rep. Women, Douglas County Rep. Women and Elbert County Rep. Women are co-hosting this convention.

ARIAS & JEWELS CABARET & JEWELRY SALE

Sunday, Sept. 26, 5-8 p.m. Presented by Denver Lyric Opera Guild at the Riverwalk Clubhouse, 2151 Riverwalk Circle, Littleton.

Preregistration required: https://www.donvrlyricoperaguild.org/aria-and-jewels.

BIKE TO WORK DAY

Wed., Sept. 22. Stop by Arapahoe County Open Spaces’ breakfast station at the Arapahoe Road Trailhead along the Cherry Creek Trail for burritos from 6:30-9 a.m. and the all-new 2021 Explore Arapahoe Bike and Trails Map. Visit arapahoegov.com/biketowork

FALL PLANT & BULB SALE

Sept. 24 & 25 at Denver Botanic Gardens. Free admission to the sale and to the Gardens; advance reservation required. Call 720-865-3500.

FREE CHIPPING & MULCH EVENT

Sat., Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Centennial is partnering with Jacobs, Terracare Assoc. & South Suburban Park & Rec. Dist. Two locations where residents may drop off tree limbs & woody plant materials for recycling. Two locations: South Suburban’s Willow Spring Service Center at 7100 S Holly St. and Centennial Public Works Facility at 7272 S Eagle St. Free mulch at Willow Spring Service Center throughout the event and at Public Works Facility starting at noon. Bring a tarp and shovel. info: 303-325-8000.

AURORA REPUBLICAN FORUM

Meeting moved to Sept. 25 from 9-10 a.m. from Sept. 18 because of the State Central Committee meeting. Meet at JJ’s Place, 2340 S Chambers Rd in Aurora. $5 coffee, tea, donuts, bagels.

LONE TREE ARTS CENTER FUNDRAISER

Sat., Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center for the largest fundraiser of the year. The Fundraiser is an ONLINE Art Auction that runs from Sept. 25 thru Oct. 2. Visit www.LoneTreeArtsCenterGuild.org.

FRIENDS OF NURSING 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Sat., Oct. 16 – Celebration luncheon at Wellshire Inn Event Center, 3333S Colorado Blvd. Social – 11 a.m., luncheon & program 12 noon. Come and buy an early Christmas gift at the Old Fashioned Christmas Shoppe and bid on great silent auction items. View nursing school caps once worn by FON members. Recognition of the 2020/2021 scholarship recipients. RSVP at 720-891-3412 by Oct. 1.

VACANCY IN DENVER JAZZ BLUB YOUTH ALL STARS

Auditions taking place on Sundays for High School musicians who play bass, tuba and Trumpet. 3:45-6:30 p.m. at Denver Percussion (7399 W Tucson Wy, Centennial). Info: ecan11@msn.com or call 303-328-7277. Dr. Ed Cannava is the director.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY JOB FAIR

Arapahoe County Human Services is hiring for positions in Community and Child Support and Child & Adult Protection services.from 9 a.m. -noon at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora. Visit arapahoegov.com