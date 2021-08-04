NEWS BRIEFS 8-5-21

DENVER ZOO CELEBRATES 125TH WITH PERFORMANCE FROM COLORADO BALLET

August 20 from 6-8 p.m. Colorado Ballet will feature two original contemporary works; Sean Omandam’s “Yeah, It’s About That” and Sara Thomas’s “Embrace It or Race It.” Performances included in the price of daily admission to Denver Zoo. Tickets, visit DenverZoo.org/Events.

AURORA CHAMBER ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION LUNCHEON

Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver.

Visit www.aurorachamber.org

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org Honor champions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER’S 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sept. 24, 6-11 p.m. at Wings Over The Rockies. Honorary Chair, Brian Vogt, former SMDC President and Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets: 303-795-0142

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets go on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.

$5000 raffle

The Optimist Club of Monaco South is conducting a raffle to benefit their youth programs. Each year for 45 years this service club has sold Christmas trees to fund scholarships and worthwhile community needs.

However since COVID severely restricted Christmas tree sales, Raffle tickets are being sold now with a $3000 first prize, a $1000 second prize and 10 $100 prizes. Drawing to be held at the Breakfast Meeting place, August 20th at 7:30 am, American legion hall 5400 East Yale.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each from Phil Perington 303-668-7031 or Mark Metevia 303-880-5000

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 14. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

LITTLETON TWILIGHT CRITERIUM & BIKE FEST

July 31, 3-10:30 p.m. in downtown Littleton. Free – with eight races, two under the lights with the nation’s top professional racers. Live music, food, beer garden, cycling exhibits and the Strider course for the kids.

DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR & RODEO

August 5-8. Bulls, Pro Rodeo, outdoor activities, Old West Town & Salon, carnival, exclusive Vendor Marketplace and 4-H Jr Livestock sale.

ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Aug. 19 at Denny Miller Field – 3600 S. Elati St. from 4-8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be there.

BRASS RING 5K & KIDS FUN RUN/WALK

August 7. Presented by Empower Retirement. Barbara David Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the cure for type 1 diabetes with proceeds to The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. https://www.childrensdiabetes foundation.org/event/run-for-the-ring-virtual-5k-kids-fun-run

COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC (TAPS)

Sept. 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m. at the Grove Family Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6225 S Fraser St., Centennial. Remembering the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for the loved ones of those who served and died. Saluting our Fallen Military Heroes. Nashville Singer-Songwriters Show & Dinner. Since 1994 the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has helped more than 100,000 children, teens & adults grieving a military death. Services are provided free-of-charge and TAPS receives no government funds. Tickets: 303-696-0450

CLOTHES TO KIDS OF DENVER BLUE JEAN BASH

Aug. 12, 6:30 -10:00 p.m. Cielo at Castle Pines, 485 W. Happy Canyon Rd., Castle Rock. 6:30 Gourmet Food Stations & Silent Auction: 8:00 p.m. Program, live auction & dessert. Info: Valerie – 303-681-5054 or val@clothestokidsdenver.org

“GATHER FOR HOPE” WITH ADVOCATES FOR CHILDREN CASA

Aug. 21, Save The Date. Cielo at Castle Pines

COLORADO UPLIFT GUILD’S FASHION SHOW MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Uplift students will model fashions. At Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel. Questions: rachael.uplift@gmail.com

AID TO AGENCIES APPLICATIONS OPEN JULY 15

Annual grant program provides service-legal funding for human services, health and wellness and crisis intervention agencies. Visit araphoegov.com/aidtoagencies

SWING NIGHTS AT ASPEN GROVE

Every Thursday night in August. Live bands & dancing in the street from 6-8 p.m. near Ted’s Montana Grill and Panera Bread.

ROTARY CLUB OF LITTLETON ANNUAL PEACH SALE

Aug. 7 from 9 a.m – 2 p.m. for pickup at Arapahoe Community College.

Order online before Aug. 5. $30/ 10 lb. box. plus peach jam.

ONLINE SOCRATES CAFE EVENT

Meeting each Friday, Sat. & Tue. & 1st Sunday from 6:30 -8:00 p.m. on zoom meeting 4167 450840 Free. Info: Call John Wren 303-861-1447.

AGRICULTURIAL BIODIVERSITY OPEN HOUSE

Aug. 7, 9-12 p.m. at 17 Mile House Farm Park.

ART ON THE GREEN

Sept. 11 & 12 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Curtis Park in Greenwood Village. A juried art fair featuring only Colorado artists with 80-90 booths. Food trucks and local musicians. Partnered with the Women of Steel Studio Tour by bus.

Info: Chris Stevens, 303-708-6110 or cstevens@greenwodvillage.com

BLOOD DRIVE AT SOUTHLANDS SHOPPING CENTER

Sat., Aug. 21 during the Sat. Farmers’ Market. Follow vitalant.org to pre-book your appointment. Determine if you are

eligible to donate blood, visit https://www.vitalant.org/blood-donation-requirements.

CHV PLANNING 75TH +1 ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The City of Cherry Hills Village is planning a 75th + 1 Anniversary event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events were cancelled so the City was unable to plan a celebratory event to acknowledge the City’s 75th anniversary. Thus, the 75th + 1 Anniversary was created!

The event will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 3-7 p.m. at John Meade Park and Alan Hutto Memorial Commons (120 Meade Lane). The event will include food, drinks, music, a time capsule dedication, family fun and more! For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit www.cherryhillsvillage.com/75event.