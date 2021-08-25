NEWS BRIEFS 8-26-21

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org Honor champ-ions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER’S 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sept. 24, 6-11 p.m. at Wings Over The Rockies. Honorary Chair, Brian Vogt, former SMDC President and Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets: 303-795-0142

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets went on

sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC (TAPS)

Sept. 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m. at the Grove Family Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6225 S Fraser St., Centennial. Remembering the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for the loved ones of those who served and died. Saluting our Fallen Military Heroes. Nashville Singer-Songwriters Show & Dinner. Since 1994 the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has helped more than 100,000 children, teens & adults grieving a military death. Services are provided free-of-charge and TAPS receives no government funds. Tickets: 303-696-0450

COLORADO UPLIFT GUILD’S FASHION SHOW MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Uplift students will model fashions. At Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel. Questions: rachael.uplift@gmail.com

SWING NIGHTS AT ASPEN GROVE

Every Thursday night in August. Live bands & dancing in the street from 6-8 p.m. near Ted’s Montana Grill and Panera Bread.

ONLINE SOCRATES CAFE EVENT

Meeting each Friday, Sat. & Tue. & 1st Sunday from 6:30 -8:00 p.m. on zoom meeting

4167 450840 Free. Info: Call John Wren 303-861-1447.

ART ON THE GREEN

Sept. 11 & 12 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Curtis Park in Greenwood Village. A juried art fair featuring only Colorado artists with 80-90 booths. Food trucks and local musicians. Partnered with the Women of Steel Studio Tour by bus.

Info: Chris Stevens, 303-708-6110 or cstevens@greenwodvillage.com

CHV PLANNING 75TH +1 ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The City of Cherry Hills Village is planning a 75th + 1 Anniversary event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events were cancelled so the City was unable to plan a celebratory event to acknowledge the City’s 75th anniversary. Thus, the 75th + 1 Anniversary was created!

The event will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 3-7 p.m. at John Meade Park and Alan Hutto Memorial Commons (120 Meade Lane). The event will include food, drinks, music, a time capsule dedication, family fun and more! For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit www.cherryhillsvillage.com/75event.

10TH ANNUAL AFFORDABLE ARTS FESTIVAL

Valuable artwork from over 160 National & Colorado artists priced at $100 or less.

Sunday, Aug. 29. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College Campus, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. Tickets: $12 online & at the gate. Tickets proceeds help fund students scholarships. Affordbleartsfestival.com



ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be there.

Sept. 2 at Belleview Park – 5001 S Inca Dr.; Sept. 10 at Roman’s Park – 1800 E. Floyd Ave.; Sept. 16 at Rotolo Park – 4400 S. Huron St.

From 4-8 p.m.



FALL CITIZENS ACADEMY IN ARAPAHOE DA OFFICE

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner will hold his Academy Sept. 15-Oct. 27. The Academy is free, but registration and a background check are required.

Application available at www.da18.org/community-outreach/citizens-academy/

Deadline is Aug. 27. Participants will be notified of acceptance the week of Sept. 6.

Meet on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. for seven weeks.



COLORADO’S AUTHORS’ HALL OF FAME SEPT. 18

The induction will be held at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver.

More information about the induction, donations, events, and board members

can be found at wwwColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Judith Briles of Aurora is the founder, CEO, and President of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.



CITY OF CENTENNIAL TO HOLD 20-YEAR CELEBRATION

Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Streets at Southglenn.

Enjoy a pancake breakfast, exotic car show, chalk art, live music, family activities and local vendors & food.

AURORA REPUBLICAN FORUM & PICNIC

Aug. 28, 12 noon – 2 p.m.; forum, followed by an old-fashioned picnic. Hamburgers & hotdogs, plus all the fixings. $10/person. Meet the candidates and find out the state of Aurora, Reservations by Aug. 25 to natli@zenithstarwd.com Location: JJ’s Place, 2340 S Chambers Rd. Aurora.

HERB HARVEST OPEN HOUSE

Aug. 28, 9 a.m. – 12 noon. at 17 Mile House Farm Park, 8181 S Parker Rd., Centennial. Educational program by Arapahoe County Open Spaces in partnership with CSU Extension – Arapahoe. Free, but registration required at www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse. Info Ksear@arapahoegov.com or 720-874-6726,

ZERO TOLERANCE DOMESTIC ABUSE 5K WALK/RUN

Sept. 4 race day registration – 7:30 a.m.; race start 9 a.m. at Clement Park, 7306 W Bowles Ave., Littleton. Register online at OT4DA.org. Drop off linens and towels to donate to Peace Works Domestic Violence Shelter.

METRO CARING 2021 HUNGRY FOR CHANGE AWARDS

Sept. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Denver Botanic Gardens at York St. The recipient of the “Hungry for Change Award” is the Denver Cherry Creek Rotary Club. Info: www.metrocaring.org

COLORADO BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE “PROFITS AND PURPOSE”

Sept. 23, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Join Colorado’s leading nonprofit CEOs for an in-depth conversation on hanging through crisis and the vital connection between business and nonprofit communities. Remarks: Debbie Brown, President, Colo. Business Roundtable and Moderator: Ed Sealover, Senior Reporter, Denver Business Journal; Panel: Sue Gass, Dave Schunk, Michelle Sie Whitten, Janice Sinden and George Sparks.

TESORO 1840 RENDEZVOUS & SPANISH COLONIAL ART MARKET

Sept. 11 & 12. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. Adults $5. Children 12 and under FREE. Info: 303-839-1671.

CELEBRATE ENGLEWOOD

Sat., Aug. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Denny Miller Field and EPD Plaza, 3600 S. Elati St.

Check out the City of Englewood’s fleet of city trucks from steamrollers to SWAT vehicles.

The steamrollers will be eating large-scale prints live in the streets! Found objects will be placed on a piece of paper, inked up and then steamrolled over to create a unique print. The event is hosted by Tiny Studio.



ENGLEWOOD HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCITY PRESENTS SAVE THE SIGNS

AUG. 30, 2:30 Lecture at Englewood Public Library and 6:30 p.m. lecture at The Filling Station, 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Corky Scholl from Save the Signs will share about his efforts to protect and preserve old signs in Colorado and beyond.

RSVP – Event is free and open to the public.



CHERRY CREEK REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING

SEPT. 14, 11:45 p.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Denver Tech Center deadline, Wed. noon before the second Tuesday meeting with no exceptions. Deadlines: Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 8, all at noon. Sept. 14 speaker: District Attorney John Kellner of Colorado’s 18th Judicial District.



WINGS OF HOPE FUNDRAISER

Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research presents “An Evening of Hope” with Hazel Miller & The Collective on Sat., Sept. 18 at Heritage Eagle Bend Got Club, 23155 E. Heritage Parkway, Aurora. Cocktails: 6 p.m., Sit-down dinner-live auction and

entertainment at 7 p.m. Reservations: 720-733-0491.



43rd ROCKY MOUNTAIN MS GALA

Sat., Sept. 25, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Enjoy casino gaming, auction & music by Wildfire, featuring Tony David and photography by Gaston Photography. Terri Fisher of 5 Star Talent and Entertainment is providing the entertainment. RSVP: www.https://aesbid.org/ELP/MSCENTER21

COLORADO FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN ANNUAL CONVENTION

OCT. 15, 16, 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in the Denver Tech Center, 10250 E. Costilla Ave., Centennial. Cherry Creek Rep. Women, Douglas County Rep. Women and Elbert County Rep. Women are co-hosting this convention.



WHAT’S NEW?

Cherry Creek Republic Women President Nancy Doty has resigned her position as she has moved to Arizona. CCRW 1st V.P. Andi Allot will assume the responsibilities of president for 2021 (the remainder of Nancy’s term).