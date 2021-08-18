NEWS BRIEFS 8-19-21

DENVER ZOO CELEBRATES 125TH WITH PERFORMANCE FROM COLORADO BALLET

August 20 from 6-8 p.m. Colorado Ballet will feature two original contemporary works; Sean Omandam’s “Yeah, It’s About That” and Sara Thomas’s “Embrace It or Race It.” Performances included in the price of daily admission to Denver Zoo. Tickets, visit DenverZoo.org/Events.

AURORA CHAMBER ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION LUNCHEON

Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver.

Visit www.aurorachamber.org

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org Honor champ-ions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER’S 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sept. 24, 6-11 p.m. at Wings Over The Rockies. Honorary Chair, Brian Vogt, former SMDC President and Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets: 303-795-0142

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets went on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.

$5000 raffle

The Optimist Club of Monaco South is conducting a raffle to benefit their youth programs. Each year for 45 years this service club has sold Christmas trees to fund scholarships and worthwhile community needs.

However since COVID severely restricted Christmas tree sales, Raffle tickets are being sold now with a $3000 first prize, a $1000 second prize and 10 $100 prizes. Drawing to be held at the Breakfast Meeting place, August 20th at 7:30 am, American legion hall 5400 East Yale.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each from Phil Perington 303-668-7031 or Mark Metevia 303-880-5000

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC (TAPS)

Sept. 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m. at the Grove Family Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6225 S Fraser St., Centennial. Remembering the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for the loved ones of those who served and died. Saluting our Fallen Military Heroes. Nashville Singer-Songwriters Show & Dinner. Since 1994 the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has helped more than 100,000 children, teens & adults grieving a military death. Services are provided free-of-charge and TAPS receives no government funds. Tickets: 303-696-0450

COLORADO UPLIFT GUILD’S FASHION SHOW MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Uplift students will model fashions. At Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel. Questions: rachael.uplift@gmail.com

SWING NIGHTS AT ASPEN GROVE

Every Thursday night in August. Live bands & dancing in the street from 6-8 p.m. near Ted’s Montana Grill and Panera Bread.

ONLINE SOCRATES CAFE EVENT

Meeting each Friday, Sat. & Tue. & 1st Sunday from 6:30 -8:00 p.m. on zoom meeting 4167 450840 Free. Info: Call John Wren 303-861-1447.

ART ON THE GREEN

Sept. 11 & 12 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Curtis Park in Greenwood Village. A juried art fair featuring only Colorado artists with 80-90 booths. Food trucks and local musicians. Partnered with the Women of Steel Studio Tour by bus.

Info: Chris Stevens, 303-708-6110 or cstevens@greenwodvillage.com

BLOOD DRIVE AT SOUTHLANDS SHOPPING CENTER

Sat., Aug. 21 during the Sat. Farmers’ Market. Follow vitalant.org to pre-book your appointment. Determine if you are eligible to donate blood, visit https://www.vitalant.org/blood-donation-requirements.

CHV PLANNING 75TH +1 ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The City of Cherry Hills Village is planning a 75th + 1 Anniversary event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events were cancelled so the City was unable to plan a celebratory event to acknowledge the City’s 75th anniversary. Thus, the 75th + 1 Anniversary was created!

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug-ust 28 from 3-7 p.m. at John Meade Park and Alan Hutto Memorial Commons (120 Meade Lane). The event will include food, drinks, music, a time capsule dedication, family fun and more! For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit www.cherryhillsvillage.com/75event.

10TH ANNUAL AFFORDABLE ARTS FESTIVAL

Valuable artwork from over 160 National & Colorado artists priced at $100 or less.

Sunday, Aug. 29. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College Campus, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. Tickets: $12 online & at the gate. Tickets proceeds help fund students scholarships. Affordbleartsfestival.com



ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be there.

Aug. 19 at Denny Miller Field -3600 W. Elati St.; Sept. 2 at Belleview Park – 5001 S Inca Dr.; Sept. 10 at Roman’s Park – 1800 E. Floyd Ave.; Sept. 16 at Rotolo Park – 4400 S. Huron St. From 4-8 p.m.



FALL CITIZENS ACADEMY IN ARAPAHOE DA OFFICE

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner will hold his Academy Sept. 15-Oct. 27. The Academy is free, but registration and a background check are required.

Application available at www.da18.org/community-outreach/citizens-academy/

Deadline is Aug. 27. Participants will be notified of acceptance the week of Sept. 6.

Meet on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. for seven weeks.



COLORADO’S AUTHORS’ HALL OF FAME SEPT. 18

The induction will be held at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver.

More information about the induction, donations, events, and board members

can be found at wwwColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Judith Briles of Aurora is the founder, CEO, and President of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.



CITY OF CENTENNIAL TO HOLD 20-YEAR CELEBRATION

Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Streets at Southglenn.

Enjoy a pancake breakfast, exotic car show, chalk art, live music, family activities and local vendors & food.

AURORA REPUBLICAN FORUM & PICNIC

Aug. 28, 9 a.-10 a.m.; forum, followed by an old-fashioned picnic. Hamburgers & hotdogs, plus all the fixings. $10/person. Meet the candidates and find out the state of Aurora, Reservations by Aug. 25 to natli@zenithstarwd.com Location: JJ’s Place, 2340 S Chambers Rd. Aurora.

HERB HARVEST OPEN HOUSE

Aug. 28, 9 a.m. – 12 noon. at 17 Mile House Farm Park, 8181 S Parker Rd., Centennial. Educational program by Arapahoe County Open Spaces in partnership with CSU Extension – Arapahoe. Free, but registration required at www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse. Info Ksear@arapahoegov.com or 720-874-6726,

ZERO TOLERANCE DOMESTIC ABUSE 5K WALK/RUN

Sept. 4 race day registration – 7:30 a.m.; race start 9 a.m. at Clement Park, 7306 W Bowles Ave., Littleton. Register online at OT4DA.org. Drop off linens and towels to donate to Peace Works Domestic Violence Shelter.

METRO CARING 2021 HUNGRY FOR CHANGE AWARDS

Sept. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Denver Botanic Gardens at York St. The recipient of the “Hungry for Change Award” is the Denver Cherry Creek Rotary Club. Info: www.metrocaring.org

COLORADO BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE “PROFITS AND PURPOSE”v

Sept. 23, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Join Colorado’s leading nonprofit CEOs for an in-depth conversation on hanging through crisis and the vital connection between business and nonprofit communities. Remarks: Debbie Brown, President, Colo. Business Roundtable and Moderator: Ed Sealover, Senior Reporter, Denver Business Journal; Panel: Sue Gass, Dave Schunk, Michelle Sie Whitten, Janice Sinden and George Sparks.

TESORO 1840 RENDEZVOUS & SPANISH COLONIAL ART MARKET

Sept. 11 & 12. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. Adults $5. Children 12 and under FREE. Info: 303-839-1671.