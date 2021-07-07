NEWS BRIEFS 7-8-21

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets go on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com

CENTENNIAL BREW-N-QUE

Saturday, July 10 3-7 p.m. at Centennial Center park. Local BBQ food trucks, Colorado breweries and Live music.

GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION ACCEPTABILITY GALA

July 21 virtual gala. 7:00 p.m. VIP reception; 7:30 p.m. program & performance featuring Natasha Bedingfield -Grammy-Nominated Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter; Rhythm Express dance troupe and Robert Wallop dance soloist. The 2021 Ambassador is Caroline Cardenas. Call 303-321-6277.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY FAIR JULY 22-25

Carnival rides, rodeos, public competitions, fireworks and more! arapahoecountyfair.com

CENTENNAIL SUMMER SOCIALS

July 13 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Village Park; E. Fair Dr. & E. Maplewood Dr. and July 29 at Centennial Center Park; E. Peakview Ave., north of S. Revere Pkwy. Live music, family-friendly activities, display your lawn game skills, food and beverages from onsite food trucks for purchase. Blankets and chairs encouraged.

HELP CARE FOR THE HIGH LINE CANAL

Volunteer opportunities for the 71 mile canal. Sign up at Highlinecanal.org/stewardship. Info: www.highlinecanal.org

MEET THE 17 MILE HOUSE BEEKEEPERS

Learn the basics of honeybees, beekeeping, and bee-friendly gardens, hands-on-learning activities for youth. Free event but registration is required. Visit www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse.

CENTRAL CITY OPERA PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH FOR SUMMER FESTIVAL

Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival presented at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. July 3 – Aug. 1 for four-week extravaganza of storytelling & Powerful voices, featuring classical music’s biggest talents, the Central City Opera Orchestra and rising stars from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program. The musical Carousel and Rigoletto will be produced in the open-air. Info: visit centralcityopera.org. Tickets: Call 303-292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org

SUMMER READING AT ARAPAHOE LIBRARIES

The Summer Reading BINGO sheet can be picked up at your favorite library or printed from home at arapahoelibraries.org. Everyone ages 0-18 is invited to visit one of their libraries and choose a free book while supplies last. Get creative this summer and share or show your favorite part of your neighborhood in a life-size neighborhood collage at any of the library locations. Add a splash of color, words, a poem or a sketch to illustrate the spirit of your community. Schedule of library events: visit arapahoelibraries.org

2ND ANNUAL MILESTONES FOR MAXWELL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Thursday, July 29 at Fossil Trace Golf Club in Golden. Register for golf, sign up to be a sponsor or donate an item for the auction. Info: Kim Fry kreeman3@gmail.com or Todd Griffin at underpar@yahoo.com. Money raised will go towards Freed’s rare neurological disease contracted at age 2 diagnosed as SLC6Al. A gene therapy is being developed at the Univ. of Texas so they are in a race against time. “Milestones for Maxwell Happy Hour” after golf from 5-7 p.m. at Milwaukee St. Tavern in Cherry Creek North. No registration required for the Happy Hour.

CENTRAL CITY OPERA 2021 FESTIVAL

July 3 – August 1 outside the opera house this summer at Hudson Gardens. Featuring “Carousel “ – Rodgers & Hammerstein and “Rigoletto – Giuseppe Verdi. Check out: centralcityopera.org

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN STREET

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 10. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

ASPEN GROVE CIRCUS

Venardos Circus July 14 – July 25 in Littleton. Wed.-Friday 7 p.m. and Sat., 1, 4 & 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 & 4 p.m. 60 min. preshow, 90 min show. No animals. Tickets: VenardosCircus.com

LITTLETON MEET GREET & EAT WITH CITY COUNCIL

July 14 – Progress Park from 4-6 p.m.

LITTLETON TWILIGHT CRITERIUM & BIKE FEST

July 31 – 3-10:30 p.m. in downtown Littleton. Free – with eight races, two under the lights with the nation’s top professional racers. Live music, food, beer garden, cycling exhibits and the Strider course for the kids.

LPD SHARES SCAM ALERT

Residents are receiving a fake photo red light ticket in the mail and are being asked to pay the ticket online. This is not a valid ticket. Info: 303-794-1551.

DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR & RODEO

August 5-8. Bulls, ProRodeo, outdoor activities, Old West Town & Salon, carnival, exclusive Vendor Marketplace and 4-H Jr Livestock sale.

ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Jason Park – 4299 S. Jason St.

Aug. 19 at Denny Miller Field – 3600 S. Elati St.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be there.

BRASS RING 5K & KIDS FUN RUN/WALK

August 7. Presented by Empower Retirement. Barbara David Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the cure for type 1 diabetes with proceeds to The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC (TAPS)

Sept. 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m. at the Grove Family Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6225 S Fraser St., Centennial. Remembering the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for the loved ones of those who served and died. Saluting our Fallen Military Heroes. Nashville Singer-Songwriters Show & Dinner. Since 1994 the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has helped more than 100,000 children, teens & adults grieving a military death. Services are provided free-of-charge and TAPS receives no government funds. Tickets: 303-696-0450