NEWS BRIEFS 7-22-21

DENVER ZOO CELEBRATES 125TH WITH PERFORMANCE FROM COLORADO BALLET

August 20 from 6-8 p.m. Colorado Ballet will feature two original contemporary works; Sean Omandam’s “Yeah, It’s About That” and Sara Thomas’s “Embrace It or Race It.” Performances included in the price of daily admission to Denver Zoo. Tickets, visit DenverZoo.org/Events.

AURORA CHAMBER ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION LUNCHEON

Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver.

Visit www.aurorachamber.org

AURORA CHAMBER TO HONOR COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

“We’re All in This Together.” Nominations of individuals or businesses can be made at www.aurorachamber.org Honor champions that have played a major role in assisting society throughout the global pandemic.

Double Tree by Hotel Denver, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Oct. 15,11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER’S 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Sept. 24, 6-11 p.m. at Wings Over The Rockies. Honorary Chair, Brian Vogt, former SMDC President and Chief Executive Officer of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets: 303-795-0142

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets go on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com

ARAPAHOE COUNTY FAIR JULY 22-25

Carnival rides, rodeos, public competitions, fireworks and more! arapahoecountyfair.com

CENTENNIAL SUMMER SOCIALS

July 29 6 – 8 pm at Centennial Center Park; E. Peakview Ave., north of S. Revere Pkwy. Live music, family-friendly activities, display your lawn game skills, food and beverages from onsite food trucks for purchase. Blankets and chairs encouraged.

HELP CARE FOR THE HIGH LINE CANAL

Volunteer opportunities for the 71 mile canal. Sign up at Highlinecanal.org/stewardship.

Info: www.highlinecanal.org

MEET THE 17 MILE HOUSE BEEKEEPERS

Learn the basics of honeybees, beekeeping, and bee-friendly gardens,hands-on-learning activities for youth. Free event but registration is required.

Visit www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse.

CENTRAL CITY OPERA PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH FOR SUMMER FESTIVAL

Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival presented at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. July 3 – Aug. 1 for four-week extravaganza of storytelling & Powerful voices, featuring classical music’s biggest talents, the Central City Opera Orchestra and rising stars from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program. The musical Carousel and Rigoletto will be produced in the open-air.

Info: visit centralcityopera.org. Tickets: Call 303-292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org

2ND ANNUAL MILESTONES FOR MAXWELL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Thursday, July 29 at Fossil Trace Golf Club in Golden. Register for golf, sign up to be a sponsor or donate an item for the auction. Info: Kim Fry kreeman3@gmail.com or Todd Griffin at underpar@yahoo.com. Money raised will go towards Freed’s rare neurological disease contracted at age 2 diagnosed as SLC6Al. A gene therapy is being developed at the Univ. of Texas so they are in a race against time. “Milestones for Maxwell Happy Hour” after golf from 5-7 p.m. at Milwaukee St. Tavern in Cherry Creek North. No registration required for the Happy Hour.

WEEKENDS ON LITTLETON MAIN ST.

Main Street will be closed the second Sat. of every month for “Second Saturdays” on Artisan Market. Handmade market 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 14. Handmade jewelry pottery, clothing, fine art, candles, accessories and more. Pickletown Flower Company’s truck will be providing live music.

LITTLETON TWILIGHT CRITERIUM & BIKE FEST

July 31, 3-10:30 p.m. in downtown Littleton. Free – with eight races, two under the lights with the nation’s top professional racers. Live music, food, beer garden, cycling exhibits and the Strider course for the kids.

DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR & RODEO

August 5-8. Bulls, Pro Rodeo, outdoor activities, Old West Town & Salon, carnival, exclusive Vendor Marketplace and 4-H Jr Livestock sale.

ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Jason Park – 4299

S. Jason St. Aug. 19 at Denny Miller Field – 3600 S. Elati St. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be there.

BRASS RING 5K & KIDS FUN RUN/WALK

August 7. Presented by Empower Retirement. Barbara David Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the cure for type 1 diabetes with proceeds to The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/event/run-for-the-ring-virtual-5k-kids-fun-run

COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC (TAPS)

Sept. 11, 5:30-9:45 p.m. at the Grove Family Ranch at Cherry Creek, 6225 S Fraser St., Centennial. Remembering the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for the loved ones of those who served and died. Saluting our Fallen Military Heroes. Nashville Singer-Songwriters Show & Dinner. Since 1994 the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has helped more than 100,000 children, teens & adults grieving a military death. Services are provided free-of-charge and TAPS receives no government funds. Tickets: 303-696-0450

CLOTHES TO KIDS OF DENVER BLUE JEAN BASH

Aug. 12, 6:30 -10:00 p.m. Cielo at Castle Pines, 485 W. Happy Canyon Rd., Castle Rock. 6:30 Gourmet Food Stations & Silent Auction: 8:00 p.m. Program, live auction & dessert. Info: Valerie – 303-681-5054 or val@clothestokidsdenver.org

“GATHER FOR HOPE” WITH ADVOCATES FOR CHILDREN CASA

Aug. 21, Save The Date. Cielo at Castle Pines

COLORADO UPLIFT GUILD’S

FASHION SHOW MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Colorado Uplift students will model fashions. At Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel. Questions: rachael.uplift@gmail.com

AID TO AGENCIES APPLICATIONS OPEN JULY 15

Annual grant program provides service-

legal funding for human services, health and wellness and crisis intervention agencies. Visit araphoegov.com/aidtoagencies