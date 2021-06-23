NEWS BRIEFS 6-24-21

PEOPLE’S CHOICE CAR SHOW

The Denver Corvette Association will hold their annual Vettes on Broadway People’s Choice Car Show. Sat., June 26 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at John Elway Chevrolet at 5200 S. Broadway, Englewood with lunch provided. Registration 8-9 a.m. Door prizes & awards at 1:00 p.m. Event chair: Corey Krause 303-993-3903 cekause@gmail.com and Pete & Jared Urenda 720-217-1525 cdurenda@comcast.net

MEET THE CENTENNIAL MAYOR MEETING

Tuesday, June 28 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Centennial Civic Center at 13133 E. Arapahoe Rd. Info: Naomi Lowell at 303-754-3341.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DA JOHN KELLNER

Zoom webinar Tuesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Participant can ask questions in advance during registration, or moderators will ask questions from attendees during the live presentation. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FDXcYO7yS2GglXcKYGpPog Agenda: Violent Crime, Drug Trafficking and DAE Transparency.

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets go on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com

CENTENNIAL BREW-N-QUE

Saturday, July 10 3-7 p.m. at Centennial Center park. Local BBQ food trucks, Colorado breweries and Live music.

GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION ACCEPTABILITY GALA

July 21 virtual gala. 7:00 p.m. VIP reception; 7:30 p.m. program & performance featuring Natasha Bedingfield -Grammy-Nominated Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter; Rhythm Express dance troupe and Robert Wallop dance soloist. The 2021 Ambassador is Caroline Cardenas. Call 303-321-6277.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY FAIR JULY 22-25

Carnival rides, rodeos, public competitions, fireworks and more! arapahoecountyfair.com

CENTENNIAL DISTRICT 1 VIRTUAL MEETING

Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Turley and District 1 Council Member Candace Moonare hosting a District 1 virtual meeting on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Agenda: Zoning, Transportation Master Plan and Community Grants Program. Zoom meeting passcode is 357059. To dial in reference the Zoom Dian-In Guide and join using the Webinar ID: 989 5497 0813.

CENTENNAIL SUMMER SOCIALS

July 13 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Village Park; E. Fair Dr. & E. Maplewood Dr. and July 29 at Centennial Center Park; E. Peakview Ave., north of S. Revere Pkwy. Live music, family-friendly activities, display your lawn game skills, food and beverages from onsite food trucks for purchase. Blankets and chairs encouraged.

HELP CARE FOR THE HIGH LINE CANAL

Volunteer opportunities for the 71 mile canal. Sign up at Highlinecanal.org/stewardship. Info: www.highlinecanal.org

NEW MEETING PLACE FOR CHERRY CREEK REPUBLICAN WOMEN

At the June 8 meeting ,The Double Tree by Hilton located at Orchard and I-25 was selected for their Sept. thru Dec. meetings according to Nancy Doty, CCRW President.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

Pictures on the Plains at the Fairgrounds. Tickets on sale for June 30 – Men in Black. Tickets are $5. Visit arapahoecountyfair.com/picturesontheplains

MEET THE 17 MILE HOUSE BEEKEEPERS

Learn the basics of honeybees, beekeeping, and bee-friendly gardens, hands-on-learning activities for youth. Free event but registration is required. Visit www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse.

BESSIE’S HOPE VIRTUAL GALA

June 26, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. with dance music continuing for the benefit of your house party. Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, Community Angel Award Recipient. Bessie’s Hope, the only organization in the country whose mission, for 27 years, has been to enhance the lives of nursing home elders and bring generations together. Also a 2-week auction. Call 720-333-3825 or visit www.bessieshope.org

CENTRAL CITY OPERA PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH FOR SUMMER FESTIVAL

Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival presented at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. July 3 – Aug. 1 for four-week extravaganza of storytelling & Powerful voices, featuring classical music’s biggest talents, the Central City Opera Orchestra and rising stars from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program. The musical Carousel and Rigoletto will be produced in the open-air. Info: visit centralcityopera.org. Tickets: Call 303-292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org

SUMMER READING AT ARAPAHOE LIBRARIES

The Summer Reading BINGO sheet can be picked up at your favorite library or printed from home at arapahoelibraries.org. Everyone ages 0-18 is invited to visit one of their libraries and choose a free book while supplies last. Get creative this summer and share or show your favorite part of your neighborhood in a life-size neighborhood collage at any of the library locations. Add a splash of color, words, a poem or a sketch to illustrate the spirit of your community. Schedule of library events: visit arapahoelibraries.org

2ND ANNUAL MILESTONES FOR MAXWELL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Thursday, July 29 at Fossil Trace Golf Club in Golden. Register for golf, sign up to be a sponsor or donate an item for the auction. Info: Kim Fry kreeman3@gmail.com or Todd Griffin at underpar@yahoo.com. Money raised will go towards Freed’s rare neurological disease contracted at age 2 diagnosed as SLC6Al. A gene therapy is being developed at the Univ. of Texas so they are in a race against time. “Milestones for Maxwell Happy Hour” after golf from 5-7 p.m. at Milwaukee St. Tavern in Cherry Creek North. No registration required for the Happy Hour.