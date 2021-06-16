NEWS BRIEFS 6-17-21

CENTENNIAL DISTSRICT 1 VIRTUAL MEETING

Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Turley and District 1 Council Member Candace Moonare hosting a District 1 virtual meeting on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Agenda: Zoning, Transportation Master Plan and Community Grants Program. Zoom meeting passcode is 357059. To dial in reference the Zoom Dial-In Guide and join using the Webinar ID: 989 5497 0813.

CENTENNAIL SUMMER SOCIALS

July 13 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Village Park; E. Fair Dr. & E. Maplewood Dr. and July 29 at Centennial Center Park; E. Peakview Ave., north of S. Revere Pkwy. Live music, family-friendly activities, display your lawn game skills, food and beverages from onsite food trucks for purchase. Blankets and chairs encouraged.

HELP CARE FOR THE HIGH LINE CANAL

Volunteer opportunities for the 71 mile canal. Sign up at Highlinecanal.org/stewaardship.

Info: www.highlinecanal.org

NEW MEETING PLACE FOR CHERRY CREEK REPUBLICAN WOMEN

At the June 8 meeting ,The Double Tree by Hilton located at Orchard and I-25 was selected for their Sept. thru Dec. meetings according to Nancy Doty, CCRW President.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

Pictures on the Plains at the Fairgrounds. Tickets on sale for June 30 – Men in Black. Tickets are $5. Visit

arapahoecountyfair.com/picturesontheplains

MEET THE 17 MILE HOUSE BEEKEEPERS

Learn the basics of honeybees, beekeeping, and bee-friendly gardens,hands-on-learning activities for youth. Free event but registration is required. Visit www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse.

ENGLEWOOD THOUGHT CO-OP

Thursday, June 24, 8-9 :00 a.m. at The Sacred Grace, 3220 S. Acoma St., Englewood. A panel discussion on the Faces of Homelessness in Englewood. RSVP In-Person (limited to 50) Free; Zoom: Free.

ENGLEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

Food trucks available. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy from 4-8 p.m. June18, Cushing Park, 700 W. Dartmouth Ave. Info: englewoodco.gov/neighborhood-nights

BESSIE’S HOPE VIRTUAL GALA

June 26, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. with dance music continuing for the benefit of your house party. Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, Community Angel Award Recipient. Bessie’s Hope, the only organization in the country whose mission, for 27 years, has been to enhance the lives of nursing home elders and bring generations together. Also a 2-week auction Call 720-333-3825 or visit www.bessieshope.org

CENTRAL CITY OPERA PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH FOR SUMMER FESTIVAL

Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival presented at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. July 3 – Aug. 1 for four-week extravaganza of storytelling & Powerful voices, featuring classical music’s biggest talents, the Central City Opera Orchestra and rising stars from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program. The musical Carousel and Rigoletto will be produced in the open-air. Info: visit centralcityopera.org. Tickets: Call 303-292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org

SUMMER READING AT ARAPAHOE LIBRARIES

The Summer Reading BINGO sheet can be picked up at your favorite library or printed from home at

arapahoelibraries.org. Everyone ages 0-18 is invited to visit one of their libraries and choose a free book while supplies last. Get creative this summer and share or show your favorite part of your neighborhood in a life-size neighborhood collage at any of the library locations. Add a splash of color, words, a poem or a sketch to illustrate the spirit of your community. Schedule of library events: visit arapahoelibraries.org

ACC FOUNDATION DENIM & DIAMONDS

Honoring Dr. Diana M. Doyle Presidential Scholarship Endowment. VIP event at 5:00 p.m. June 23 for all donors to the endowment. Denim & Diamonds June 23 at 6:00 -9:30 p.m. at ACC Sturm Collaboration Campus, 4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock.

Tickets: $150 which includes passed hors d’oeuvres, plated dinner, open bar, and entertainment.

Emcee, former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers and a live auction.

2ND ANNUAL MILESTONES FOR MAXWELL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Thursday, July 29 at Fossil Trace Golf Club in Golden. Register for golf, sign up to be a sponsor or donate an item for the auction. Info: Kim Fry kreeman3@gmail.com or Todd Griffin at underpar@yahoo.com. Money raised will go towards Freed’s rare neurological disease contracted at age 2 diagnosed as SLC6Al. A gene therapy is being developed at the Univ. of Texas so they are in a race against time.



BIKE MS – 150 LOOKING FOR SPONSORSHIPS

Bill Morgan, a member of the Monaco South Optimist Club will be riding in the Bike MS – 150 on Sat., June 26 and would love your sponsorship. Please make donations to nksbmorgan@msn.com

Info: Call Phil Perington 303-668-7031 or Monacosouth.org

WESTERN CONSERVATIVE SUMMIT FRONTIER FREEDOM

Join in person or virtually. Celebrating America’s Western spirit with Allen West, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Sen Ted Cruz, and world champion rodeo stars. A conversation with Young Conservative Leaders, including Benny Johnson, Isabel Brown and CJ Person.

Honoring the 2nd Amendment with Rep. Lauren Boebert and Antonia Okafor Cover. Speakers, workshops, exhibits, and more! June 18-19 at the Hyatt Regency Denver. Reservations: WesternConservativeSummit.com