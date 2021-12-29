NEWS BRIEFS 12-30-21

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT

Nightly, Nov. 19-Jan. 8, 4:30-9 p.m., York Street. A twinkling winter wonderland. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

CHATFIELD FARMS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2 5-8:30 p.m. Winding path glistening with lights. Lights synchronized to music in the children’s play area and two three-sided light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

COLORADO BOOK AWARDS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

Awards are presented in at least ten categories. Submissions are due by Jan. 7, 2022. Books must be published in Oct.-Dec. 2020 and 2021. Entry forms: visit the Colorado Book Awards webpage.

The Robert and Judi NEWMAN CENTER University of Denver

Kronos Quartet, Wed. Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets start at $19 on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.

CHRISTMAS AT GAYLORD ROCKIES

Now thru Jan. 2. Journey into Buddy the Elf’s world and help save the holidays, inspired by the hit Christmas film Elf TM. Moe than a dozen interactive activities. Tickets: ChristmasAtGaylordRockies.com. Marriot Gaylord Rockies also presents CIRQUE DEAMS HOLIDAZE to light up the stage in a dazzling Christmas show where a fantastical cast of characters comes to life in a beautiful wonderland. Tickets: ChristmasAtGaylordRockies.com

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER ECONOMIC FORECAST BREAKFAST

Jan. 28, 7-9 a.m. Marriott South at Park Meadows. Plated breakfast will be served. Tickets: visit best chamber.com/efb or call 303-795-0142 or email info@bestchamber.com Moderator, Kevin Pitts, Publisher of Denver Business Journal. Panelists, Henry Sobanet, CFO- Colorado State University; Elizabeth Gamer, State Demographer – CO Dept. of Local Affairs and Tuhin Halder, VP of Finance & Business Operations for Comcast Mountain West Region. Member Ticket: $75; Non-Member Ticket: $85 also Tables and Table Sponsors for sale.

SOUTH SUBURBAN HOLIDAY SALE

Save on recreation center passes, private Pilates Reformer packages and personal training sessions until Jan. 3. Holiday Sale deals are available at Buck, Goodson and Lone Tree Recreation Centers along with the Sheridan Recreation Center. Purchase online or at any of the recreation centers.

COLORADO COWBOY POETRY GATHERING

Jan. 15-16. An all-star cast and award-winning cowboy poets & musicians from all over the world. Info: email@coloradocowboy gathering.org

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JOEY ALEXANDER

Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Joey is a pianist-composer currently at work in Jazz. He is the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category. Info: newmancenterpresents.com

WHAT’S NEW?

David Kim Pourshoushtari, Communications Director, Colo. Democratic Party, has accepted a position to work at the New Hampshire Democratic Party as their communications director effective Jan. 1, 2022.

SPINOSAURUS: LOST GIANT OF THE CRETACEOUS WITH NIZAR IBRAHIM

Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the Univ. of Denver with National Geographic Live at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or phone 303-871-7720.

WHAT’S NEW?

Littleton Tennis Bubble is closed indefinitely. Dec. 15 the Bubble experienced substantial damage to its structure due to wind. No injuries occurred. Investigation underway to assess the damage. The Littleton Golf Pro Shop remains open. Check supra.org/tennis for updates.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER FREE LECTURE

Jan. 8. “The San Luis Valley: History at a Cultural Crossroad” by Dr. Charles Nicholas Saenz. Sat., 1:30 p.m. at Buck Rec Center, 2004 W Powers Ave., Littleton. Jan. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at The Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Jan. 9, 6 p.m. Dinner Lecture at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. For registration: call 303-347-5999 and for dinner/ lecture call 303-839-1671.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER FREE LECTURES

Jan. 22, “Boom & Bust Colorado: From the 1859 Gold Rush to the 2020 Pandemic” by Tom Noel. Jan. 22, 4:00 p.m. at Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Pkwy, Lone Tree; Jan. 23, 2:00 p.m., The Tattered Cover, 2526 E Colfax Ave., Denver and Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Dinner Lecture at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. For registration: call 303-347-5999 and for dinner/lecure call 303-839.1671.

“WHAT’S NEW?” National Western Stock Show Hiring

Various positions open for the 116th Stock Show. Shifts can run 8-12 hours a day for the 16 days of Stock Show. Apply at NWSS Employment Office, 4695 Franklin St., Denver. Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.