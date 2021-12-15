NEWS BRIEFS 12-16-21

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT

Nightly, Nov. 19-Jan. 8, 4:30-9 p.m., York Street. A twinkling winter wonderland. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

CHATFIELD FARMS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2 5-8:30 p.m. Winding path glistening with lights. Lights synchronized to music in the children’s play area and two three-sided light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER’S HOLIDAY EVENTS

Dec. 24, Las Posadas on Christmas Eve. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Hwy 8 in Morrison. 4-5:30 p.m. Las Posadas celebration commemorating Mary & Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Info: 303-839-1671.

COLORADO BOOK AWARDS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

Awards are presented in at least ten categories. Submissions are due by Jan. 7, 2022. Books must be published in Oct.-Dec. 2020 and 2021. Entry forms: visit the Colorado Book Awards webpage.

The Village Toy Drive

Donate: First American State Bank, 8390 E Crescent Pkwy, Suite 100, Greenwood Village. Deadline for donations is 12/17/2021

City-wide Toy Drive

Denver Santa Claus Shop is collecting new toys for local children in need. DSCS expects to serve 13,000 youngsters this year. Our mission is “A Toy for Every Girl & Boy. DSCS will have a “drive-thru” free toy giveaway in December. Families in need are invited to DSCS by local Social Service Agencies and Community Partners. DSCS serves children ages newborn through 11 years old and CANNOT accept any used toys or new or used stuffed animals due to COVID. Donations can be made online or in person.

The Robert and Judi NEWMAN CENTER University of Denver

Kronos Quartet, Wed. Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets start at $19 on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive

Collecting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards from Nov. 22 through Dec. 18. Citizens can drop items in the collection box in the lobby located at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway in Centennial. Lobby hours are 7 am-5:30 pm Monday through Friday.

CHRISTMAS AT GAYLORD ROCKIES

Now thru Jan. 2. Journey into Buddy the Elf’s world and help save the holidays, inspired by the hit Christmas film Elf TM. Moe than a dozen interactive activities. Tickets: ChristmasAtGaylordRockies.com.Marriot Gaylord Rockies also presents CIRQUE DEAMS HOLIDAZE to light up the stage in a dazzling Christmas show where a fantastical cast of characters comes to life in a beautiful wonderland. Tickets: ChristmasAtGaylordRockies.com

HUDSON GARDEN & EVENT CENTER FEATURES A HUDSON CHRISTMAS

Now thru Dec. 31, select nights only. Extravaganza of Lights featuring a dazzling display of lights, a winter wonderland inhabited by giant snowmen, a grove of dancing Christmas trees, holiday light tunnel anymore. Tickets: HudsonGardens.org

NEWMAN CENTER AT UNIV. OF DENVER PRESENTS

Jan. 12, Kronos Quartet; Jan. 14 & 15, Dance Theatre of Harlem; Feb. 19 & 20, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Tickets: Call 303-871-7720 or newmancenterpresents.com Ask about other concerts.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER ECONOMIC FORECAST BREAKFAST

Jan. 28, 7-9 a.m. Marriott South at Park Meadows. Plated breakfast will be served. Tickets: visit best chamber.com/efb or call 303-795-0142 or email info@bestchamber.com Moderator, Kevin Pitts, Publisher of Denver Business Journal. Panelists, Henry Sobanet, CFO- Colorado State University; Elizabeth Gamer, State Demographer – CO Dept. of Local Affairs and Tuhin Halder, VP of Finance & Business Operations for Comcast Mountain West Region. Member Ticket: $75; Non-Member Ticket: $85 also Tables and Table Sponsors for sale.

CHRISTMAS TREE SALES

Monaco South Optimist Club has a Christmas tree lot with 1500 trees, wreaths, garland and lots of pine varieties from Oregon for sale. This is the major fund-raiser to support nine schools and scholarships in SE Denver as well as community wide donations and worthy projects. The lot is on the West side of S Monaco between E. Evans and E. Iliff, 2295 S Monaco Pkwy. Hours are 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Info: Call 303-880-5000.

SOUTH SUBURBAN HOLIDAY SALE

Save on recreation center passes, private Pilates Reformer packages and personal training sessions until Jan. 3. Holiday Sale deals are available at Buck, Goodson and Lone Tree Recreation Centers along with the Sheridan Recreation Center. Purchase online or at any of the recreation centers.

COLORADO COWBOY POETRY GATHERING

Jan. 15-16. An all-star cast and award-winning cowboy poets & musicians from all over the world. Info: email@coloradocowboygathering.org

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JOEY ALEXANDER

Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Joey is a pianist-composer currently at work in Jazz. He is the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category. Info: newmancenterpresents.com

WHAT’S NEW?

David Kim Pourshoushtari, Communications Director, Colo. Democratic Party, has accepted a position to work at the New Hampshire Democratic Party as their communications director effective Jan. 1, 2022.