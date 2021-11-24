NEWS BRIEFS 11-25-21

ADESLKA INTRODUCES “DICKENS”

A Family Holiday Experience, a one-night theatrical & experiential event inspired by the classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol.” Sat., Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m. A variety of activities from ice skating to a holiday market, gourmet hot cocoa bar, story time with Charles Dickens, and more. Four Mile Historic Park. Two theatrical performances of the famed “A Christmas Carol” narrative played out along the path through the park. Variety of food trucks & a full bar. Tickets online on Eventbrite Tickets: $25 ages 4-11 and $50 ages 12 & over. Ages 3 and under free. The park is located at 715 S Forest St., Denver.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT

Nightly, Nov. 19-Jan. 8, 4:30-9 p.m., York Street. A twinkling winter wonderland. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

CHATFIELD FARMS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2 5-8:30 p.m. Winding path glistening with lights. Lights synchronized to music in the children’s play area and two three-sided light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER’S HOLIDAY EVENTS

Nov. 28, The Farolito Lighting & Pinecone Ceremony; 4-5:30 p.m. From 4-5:30 p.m. light the farolitos in the courtyard while enjoying 1830s &1840s Christmas carols, performed by students from Colo. School of Mines & strolling musicians. Dec. 5, Holiday Auction Party; Dec. 24, Las Posadas on Christmas Eve. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Hwy 8 in Morrison. Dec. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Las Posadas celebration commemorating Mary & Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Info: 303-839-1671.

PARK MEADOWS IS MAKING MEMORIES

Gingerbread decorating parties on Nov. 27, Dec. 4 & 11. Holiday Scavenger Hunt Nov. 18-Dec. 18. For details: Visit: www.park

meadows.com/events.

COLORADO BOOK AWARDS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

Awards are presented in at least ten categories. Submissions are due by Jan. 7, 2022. Books must be published in Oct.-Dec. 2020 and 2021. Entry forms: visit the Colorado Book Awards webpage.

CENTENNIAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

Sat., Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free family-friendly event at Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave. Purchase holiday gifts from local artisans and vendors. Family activities, cookies & hot cocoa, performances by local school choirs & fruit trucks.

The Village Toy Drive

Donate: First American State Bank, 8390 E Crescent Pkwy, Suite 100, Greenwood Village. Deadline for donations is 12/17/2021

City-wide Toy Drive

Denver Santa Claus Shop is collecting new toys for local children in need. DSCS expects to serve 13,000 youngsters this year. Our mission is “A Toy for Every Girl & Boy. DSCS will have a “drive-thru” free toy giveaway in December. Families in need are invited to DSCS by local Social Service Agencies and Community Partners. DSCS serves children ages newborn through 11 years old and CANNOT accept any used toys or new or used stuffed animals due to COVID. Donations can be made online or in person.

United States Women’s Curling Association is privileged to host the United States

Women’s Curling Association Senior Women’s National Bonspiel from Dec. 1-5, 2021. Thirty-two teams, 128 women across the USA. Opening Ceremonies and Welcoming Remarks begin Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:50 pm. Curling games will be played daily, closing ceremonies and final games on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 am., located at 14100 W 7th Avenue, Golden, CO

Board & Barrel

Arapahoe Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave, Aurora. Saturday, Dec 4, Noon-6 pm, Tickets, $45 after Nov. 15, $50 at the door. Arapahoe County presents wintertime event featuring a snowboard rail jam, premium barrel-aged libations, smores, great vendors. Get tickets online at www.arapahoecountyfair.com/boardandbarrel. 21+ event only. Pets prohibited. Rain, snow, or shine event – no refunds.

Parker Arts Events

Holiday with the Cjro, Nov. 26 – 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 26 – 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra & Vocalist Heidi Schmidt

Christmas in Killarney, An Irish Christmas Calibration Nov. 27 – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 27 – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm Irish dance & traditional Christmas Classic Swing into Christmas with the Beverly Belles, Nov. 28 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Nov. 28 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm Three part harmony with international touring and inspired by the Andrew Sisters

Clara’s Dream Nov. 30, 5:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 30, 5:00 pm & 7:30 pm Students from On Pointe School of Dance. Based on the classic nutcracker ballet. Tickets can be purchased at The Pace Center, 20000 pikes Peak Ave. – Parker.

Based on the classic nutcracker ballet. Tickets can be purchased at The Pace Center, 20000 pikes Peak Ave. – Parker. The Schoolhouse, Ruth Memorial Chapel & Discovery Park in Parker.

South Metro Denver Chamber

Holiday Business After Hours Registration is Open!

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5-8:00 pm. Hudson Gardens

Cherry Creek Chorale presents

Here We Come A-Caroling, Dec. 10-11, 7:30 pm. Bethany Lutheran Church located at 4500 E. Hampden Ave. in Cherry Hills Village

The Robert and Judi NEWMAN CENTER University of Denver

Kronos Quartet, Wed. Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall

Tickets start at $19 on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.

Park Meadows Colorado’s Only Retail Store

Nov. 26, 21 8 am-9 pm; Thanksgiving & Black Friday

Select stores opening at 8 am. All other stores by 9 am.

Santa Visits 10 am – 8 pm near Dillard’s Court

Snow Princess in Santa’s Village from 11 am-4 pm

Scavenger Hunt from 8 am – 9 pm

Zuma’s Annual Christmas Market

Dec. 4, 2021, 11 am-4 pm, Zuma’s Rescue Ranch, 7745 N Moore Road, Littleton. Crafts, artisans, vendors, photos with Santa & the horses, Hot cocoa & hot toddy’s & treats, holiday music, and hay rides. Tickets $20. Go to website link for tickets here https://zumasrescueranch.com/purchase/christmas-market-and-horse-show

Friends of NURSING Christmas Party

Dec 12, 4 pm, Welshire Inn Event Center

3333 South Colorado Blvd, Denver.

Christmas music by a trio.

For ticket information, call 720-891-3412. Please make reservations by Dec. 6.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive

Collecting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards from Nov. 22 through Dec. 18, 21.

Citizens can drop items in the collection box in the lobby located at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway in Centennial. Lobby hours are 7 am-5:30 pm Monday through Friday.