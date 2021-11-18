NEWS BRIEFS 11-18-21

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JAZZ VOCALIST VERONIC SWIFT

The Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the Univ. of Denver presents Veronic Swift Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303-871-7720. Veronica brings new songs that mix classical with rock & roll and funk as well as jazz.

THE NUTCRACKER GALA

Nov. 19 at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex with all-new Nutcracker sets and costumes. Performance followed by dinner by Kevin Taylor. Gala tickets available at www.coloadoballt.org/gala or by calling 303-339-1640.

AFFORDABLE ARTS FESTIVAL

Online sale. Nov. 19 & 20. Over 65 artists offering their art online for $100 or less. Admission to the site is $12 with proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation to fund scholarships. Info: www.AffordableArtsFestival.com

CHATFIELD FARMS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2 5-8:30 p.m. Winding path glistening with lights. Lights synchronized to music in the children’s play area and two three-sided light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER’S HOLIDAY EVENTS

Nov. 28, The Farolito Lighting & Pinecone Ceremony; 4-5:30 p.m. From 4-5:30 p.m. light the farolitos in the courtyard while enjoying 1830s &1840s Christmas carols, performed by students from Colo. School of Mines & strolling musicians. Dec. 5, Holiday Auction Party; Dec. 24, Las Posadas on Christmas Eve. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Hwy 8 in Morrison. Dec. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Las Posadas celebration commemorating Mary & Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Info: 303-839-1671.

PARK MEADOWS IS MAKING MEMORIES

Gingerbread decorating parties on Nov. 27, Dec. 4 & 11. Holiday Scavenger Hunt Nov. 18-Dec. 18. For details: Visit: www.park

meadows.com/events.

COLORADO BOOK AWARDS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONSAwards are presented in at least ten categories. Submissions are due by Jan. 7, 2022. Books must be published in Oct.-Dec. 2020 and 2021. Entry forms: visit the Colorado Book Awards webpage.

FAREWELL PARTY FOR ENGLEWOOD MAYOR LINDA OLSON

Thurs., Nov. 18, 5-7:00 p.m. at The Filling Station, 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. RSPV to Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

ENGLEWOOD FRIDAY COFFEE NETWORK

Nov. 19, 8-9:00 a.m. at The Guild, 3435 S. Inca St., Suite C, Englewood. A monthly event.

STREETS OF SOUTHGLENN PARADE

First Annual Holiday parade Friday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Free Santa photos, reindeer corral, Clydesdale carriage rides, ice sculptures, cookies & hot cocoa with the elves.

CENTENNIAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

Sat., Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free family-friendly event at Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave. Purchase holiday gifts from local artisans and vendors. Family activities, cookies & hot cocoa, performances by local school choirs & fruit trucks.

Aurora Republican Forum

Nov. 20, 9-10 am at JJ’s Place, 2340 S. Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80014. $5 Coffee, Tea, Donuts, Bagels. Talk about Politics

Denver Concert Band Holiday Concert

Tickets are $20. Illyrian Dances and Spirit of Aloha. Nov. 20 at 2 pm. Holiday concert at the Lone Tree Arts Center

The Village Toy Drive

Donate: First American State Bank, 8390 E Crescent Pkwy, Suite 100, Greenwood Village. Deadline for donations is 12/17/2021

Southlands Kicks off Holiday Season

Holiday Hometown Parade, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 6 pm.Santa Photo Experience, Sat., Nov. 20-Dec. 24, 2021

City-wide Toy Drive

Denver Santa Claus Shop is collecting new toys for local children in need. DSCS expects to serve 13,000 youngsters this year. Our mission is “A Toy for Every Girl & Boy. DSCS will have a “drive-thru” free toy giveaway in December. Families in need are invited to DSCS by local Social Service Agencies and Community Partners. DSCS serves children ages newborn through 11 years old and CANNOT accept any used toys or new or used stuffed animals due to COVID. Donations can be made online or in person.

United States Women’s Curling Association

United States Women’s Curling Association is privileged to host the United States Women’s Curling Association Senior Women’s National Bonspiel from Dec. 1-5, 2021. Thirty-two teams, 128 women across the USA. Opening Ceremonies and Welcoming Remarks begin Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:50 pm. Curling games will be played daily, closing ceremonies and final games on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 am., located at 14100 W 7th Avenue, Golden, CO

Board & Barrel

Arapahoe Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave, Aurora. Saturday, Dec 4, Noon-6 pm, Tickets $35 until Nov. 15, $45 after Nov. 15, $50 at the door. Arapahoe County presents wintertime event featuring a snowboard rail jam, premium barrel-aged libations, smores, great vendors. Get tickets online at www.arapahoecountyfair.com/boardandbarrel. 21+ event only. Pets prohibited. Rain, snow, or shine event – no refunds.

Parker Arts Events

Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Nov. 21 – 6 pm.

Nov. 21 – 6 pm. Holiday with the Cjro, Nov. 26 – 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 26 – 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra & Vocalist Heidi Schmidt

Christmas in Killarney, An Irish Christmas Calibration Nov. 27 – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 27 – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm Irish dance & traditional Christmas Classic

Swing into Christmas with the Beverly Belles, Nov. 28 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Nov. 28 – 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm Three part harmony with international touring and inspired by the Andrew Sisters

Clara’s Dream Nov. 30, 5:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Nov. 30, 5:00 pm & 7:30 pm Students from On Pointe School of Dance. Based on the classic nutcracker ballet. Tickets can be purchased at The Pace Center, 20000 pikes Peak Ave. – Parker.

Based on the classic nutcracker ballet. Tickets can be purchased at The Pace Center, 20000 pikes Peak Ave. – Parker. The Schoolhouse, Ruth Memorial Chapel & Discovery Park in Parker.

South Metro Denver Chamber

Holiday Business After Hours Registration is Open!

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5-8:00 pm. Hudson Gardens

Internet Essential Impact on Workforce Development Summit

Please join Comcast on Nov. 17. For full roster of speakers and ongoing updates,\

Visit: http://internetessentialsimpact onwork.splashthat.com

Cherry Creek Chorale presents

Here We Come A-Caroling, Dec. 10-11, 7:30 pm. Bethany Lutheran Church located at 4500 E. Hampden Ave. in Cherry Hills Village

The Robert and Judi NEWMAN CENTER University of Denver

Kronos Quartet, Wed. Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall

Tickets start at $19 on sale at newman centerpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.