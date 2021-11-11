NEWS BRIEFS 11-11-21

PREMIER HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Glenmoor County Club, 110 Glenmoor Drive, Cherry Hills Village, benefiting Cancer League of Colorado. Enjoy lite bites and refreshments while you shop from over 24 local vendors. Free event. Attire: Festive daytime glam. RSVP by Nov. 11 at CLCHolidayShop@gmail.com

THE ACC FOUNDATION GRAPES & HOPS TO GRADS

Featuring local cuisine & silent auction. Taste a variety of wines, sample craft beers & enjoy local fare. Nov. 11, 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Mike Ward Maserati Showroom, 1850 Lucent Ct.,Highlands Ranch. Tickets: www.arapahoe.edu/foundation events Questions: 720-985-8580. Pre-registration required.

GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME EVENT

Nov. 13, “Be Beautiful-Be Yourself” fashion show. Live Virtual Celebrity VIP reception 6 p.m.; program & musical performances 6:30 p.m. $25 tickets. Questions: 303-321-6277 or development@globaldownsyndrome.org

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JAZZ VOCALIST VERONIC SWIFT

The Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the Univ. of Denver presents Veronic Swift Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303-871-7720. Veronica brings new songs that mix classical with rock & roll and funk as well as jazz.

JUNIOR LEAGUE MILE HIGH HOLIDAY MART

Nov. 14 at Gates Field House on the Univ. of Denver campus. Masks & reservations are required. Local & national vendors. The League’s newest cookbook, Centennial Celebrations, are $20 at the show. Nov. 12: 3-8 p.m.; Nov. 13, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m; Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $10 in advance at JLD.org or at the door. VIP Private Shopping Event: Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Tickets $40.

ADESLKA INTRODUCES “DICKENS”

A Family Holiday Experience, a one-night theatrical & experiential event inspired by the classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol.” Sat., Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m. A variety of activities from ice skating to a holiday market, gourmet hot cocoa bar, story time with Charles Dickens, and more. Four Mile Historic Park. Two theatrical performances of the famed “A Christmas Carol” narrative played out along the path through the park.

Variety of food trucks & a full bar. Tickets online on Eventbrite Tickets: $25 ages 4-11 and $50 ages 12 & over. Ages 3 and under free. The park is located at 715 S Forest St., Denver.

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED ON VETERANS DAY

Visit arapahoegov.com/calendar

RUE de NÖEL A PARIS STREET CHRISTMAS MARKET

Nov. 12 & 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Douglas County Events Center. Free Admission. Call 303-877-9457 or visit aparisstreetmarket.com

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT

Nightly, Nov. 19-Jan. 8, 4:30-9 p.m., York Street. A twinkling winter wonderland. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

THE NUTCRACKER GALA

Nov. 19 at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex with all-new Nutcracker sets and costumes. Performance followed by dinner by Kevin Taylor. Gala tickets available at www.coloadoballt.org/gala or by calling 303-339-1640.

AFFORDABLE ARTS FESTIVAL

Online sale. Nov. 19 & 20. Over 65 artists offering their art online for $100 or less. Admission to the site is $12 with proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation to fund scholarships. Info: www.AffordableArtsFestival.com

CHATFIELD FARMS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2 5-8:30 p.m. Winding path glistening with lights. Lights synchronized to music in the children’s play area and two three-sided light tunnels. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

TESORO CULTURAL CENTER’S HOLIDAY EVENTS

Nov. 28, The Farolito Lighting & Pinecone Ceremony; 4-5:30 p.m. From 4-5:30 p.m. light the farolitos in the courtyard while enjoying 1830s &1840s Christmas carols, performed by students from Colo. School of Mines & strolling musicians. Dec. 5, Holiday Auction Party; Dec. 24, Las Posadas on Christmas Eve. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Hwy 8 in Morrison. Dec. 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Las Posadas celebration commemorating Mary & Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Info: 303-839-1671.

COLORADO BOOK AWARDS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

Awards are presented in at least ten categories. Submissions are due by Jan. 7, 2022. Books must be published in Oct.-Dec. 2020 and 2021. Entry forms: visit the Colorado Book Awards webpage.

DTC OPTIMIST CLUB ONLINE AUCTION

NOV. 5-14 5 p.m. -9 p.m. Proceeds from the online charity auction will support DTC’s programs, scholarship funds, Shiloh House, American Diabetes Assoc., research for JDRF and Childhood Cancer. Website address is: www.32auctions.com/DTCOptiist2021 to see available items.

GREATER ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER EVENTS

Thought CO-OP to welcome speakers from Tri-County Health Business Recovery Team. Feedback on mitigation practices in the workplace. Thurs., Nov. 17 8-9:30 a.m. in Person or Live Stream. The Sacred Grace, 3220 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Program: Tri-County Health Dept. In-Person member: Free; In-Person Non-Member $10. Live-Stream: Free.

FAREWELL PARTY FOR ENGLEWOOD MAYOR LINDA OLSON

Thurs., Nov. 18, 5-7:00 p.m. at The Filling Station, 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. RSPV to Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

ENGLEWOOD FRIDAY COFFEE NETWORK

Nov. 19, 8-9:00 a.m. at The Guild, 3435 S. Inca St., Suite C, Englewood. A monthly event.

STREETS OF SOUTHGLENN PARADE

First Annual Holiday parade Friday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Free Santa photos, reindeer corral, Clydesdale carriage rides, ice sculptures, cookies & hot cocoa with the elves.

CENTENNIAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

Sat., Dec. 4, 11a.m. – 4 p.m. Free family-friendly event at Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave. Purchase holiday gifts from local artisans and vendors. Family activities, cookies & hot cocoa, performances by local school choirs & fruit trucks.