NEWS BRIEFS 10-28-21

VACANCY IN DENVER JAZZ CLUB YOUTH ALL STARS

Auditions taking place on Sundays for High School musicians who play bass, tuba and Trumpet. 3:45-6:30 p.m. at Denver Percussion (7399 W Tucson Wy, Centennial). Info: ecan11@msn.com or call 303-328-7277. Dr. Ed Cannava is the director.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY JOB FAIR

Arapahoe County Human Services is hiring for positions in Community and Child Support and Child & Adult Protection services. From 9 a.m. -noon at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora. Visit arapahoegov.com

PREMIER HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENTThursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Glenmoor County Club, 110 Glenmoor Drive, Cherry Hills Village, benefiting Cancer League of Colorado. Enjoy lite bites and refreshments while you shop from over 24 local vendors. Free event. Attire: Festive daytime glam. RSVP by Nov. 11 at CLCHolidayShop@gmail.com

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON PUMPKIN POLES

Pumpkin Poles are ready for viewing. thru Halloween. The eight pumpkin poles will be on Main St. – located between Sycamore & Rapp St.

COLORADO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY CUDDLE BUDDIE TOY DRIVE

The Counseling Center, in partnership with CCU’s Ivy Women will collect “cuddle buddies” to give to the children\of families who seek out mental health & counseling services in a safe environment that promotes healing in the greater Colorado Springs community. A donation collection box for local drop off of brand new small-to-medium sized stuff animals during Oct. is located at: Colorado Christian University, Anschutz Student Center Lobby, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. Online via Amazon Smile at https://a.co/6Qn6lIn Info: canewton@ccu.edu

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON GOBLIN GIVE OUT

Sunday, Oct. 31, 12 noon – 3 p.m. Bring your costumed kiddos to Main Street in Downtown Littleton for safe trick-or-treating. Participating merchants will have a flyer in their window.

SOUTH SUBURBAN PARKS & REC HOCKEY FOR FREE

Children ages 4-9 to take to the ice at the South Suburban Sports Complex for USA Hockey’s annual Try Hockey for Free day. Learn the basics of hockey. No previous skating required. Hockey equipment provided. Nov. 6, 9-10 a.m. Coed; Nov. 7, 1-1:50 p.m. Girls Only and Nov. 7, 3:10-4:10 p.m., Coed. Info: 719-538-1124.

TESORO HISTORIC LECTURE SERIES

Oct. 23, 4 p.m. at Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Pkwy and Oct. 24, 4 p.m. at The Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. dinner lectures at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. Buy dinner tickets by calling 303-839-1671. Topic,”The Santa Fe Trail: Two Hundred Years of Songs and Tales.” Mark Gardner & Rex Rideout. Nov. 14, 6 p.m dinner lecture only at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. “The Night the Stars Fell – Ron Hranac & Sally Crum. Tickets, 303-839-1671.

SOUTH DENVER METRO DENVER CHAMBER TANK EVENT

Oct. 28, 4:40-7:30 p.m. at Lone Tree Arts Center, sponsored by Charles Schwab. Select nonprofit Chamber members will showcase their unique work to a panel of Shark investors, the business community, guest & supporters. In-Person ticket (Limited to 300) $50. Ticket proceeds to be distributed evenly to participating nonprofits for this years’s event. Light appetizers provided by Fogo de Chao Lone Tree. Tickets: info@bestchamber.com or call 303-795-0142.

THE ACC FOUNDATION GRAPES & HOPS TO GRADS

Featuring local cuisine & silent auction. Taste a variety of wines, sample craft beers & enjoy local fare. Nov. 11, 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Mike Ward Maserati Showroom, 1850 Lucent Ct.,Highlands Ranch. Tickets: www.arapahoe.edu/foundation events Questions: 720-985-8580. Pre-registration required.

GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME EVENT

Nov. 13, “Be Beautiful-Be Yourself” fashion show. Live Virtual Celebrity VIP reception 6 p.m.; program & musical performances 6:30 p.m. $25 tickets. Questions: 303-321-6277 or development@globaldownsyndrome.org

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JAZZ VOCALIST VERONIC SWIFT

The Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the Univ. of Denver presents Veronic Swift Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303-871-7720. Veronica brings new songs that mix classical with rock & roll and funk as well as jazz.

WHAT ’S NEW?

The Fright Acres haunted house in Parker was destroyed by a brush fire Mon. morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The fire stated at 1:30 a.m. by hay bales at Flat Acres Farm at 11321 Dransfeldt Rd in Parker. No injuries occurred.

CONVERSATIONS WITH COMMISSIONERS

Thurs., Nov. 4 with Nancy Jackson, Commissioner District 4. Tues., Nov. 9 with Carrie Warren-Gully, Commissioner District 1. Virtual conversations about transportation in Arap. County. Details at arapahoegov.com/townhall

CHERRY CREEK REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING

Tues., Nov. 9, 11:45 a.m. Speaker: Greg Brophy, Former CO State Senator. Topic: Colorado’s 2021 Redistricting Maps. The election of 2022 & 2023 officers will take place. RSVP deadline: Nov. 2, 5 p.m. NO EXCEPTIONS. Cost of Luncheon: $32.00. Double Tree by Hilton Denver Tech Center, 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village. Questions: Karen at 303-667-8767. RSVP: cherrycreekrepublicanwomen@ gmail.com

JUNIOR LEAGUE MILE HIGH HOLIDAY MART

Nov. 14 at Gates Field House on the Univ. of Denver campus. Masks & reservations are required. Local & national vendors. The League’s newest cookbook, Centennial Celebrations, are $20 at the show. Nov. 12: 3-8 p.m.; Nov. 13, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m; Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $10 in advance at JLD.org or at the door. VIP Private Shopping Event: Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. Tickets $40.

ADESLKA INTRODUCES “DICKENS”

A Family Holiday Experience, a one-night theatrical & experiential event inspired by the classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol.” Sat., Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m. A variety of activities from ice skating to a holiday market, gourmet hot cocoa bar, story time with Charles Dickens, and more. Four Mile Historic Park. Two theatrical performances of the famed “A Christmas Carol” narrative played out along the path through the park.

Variety of food trucks & a full bar. Tickets online on Eventbrite Tickets: $25 ages 4-11 and $50 ages 12 & over. Ages 3 and under free. The park is located at 715 S Forest St., Denver.