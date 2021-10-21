NEWS BRIEFS 10-21-21

VACANCY IN DENVER JAZZ CLUB YOUTH ALL STARS

Auditions taking place on Sundays for High School musicians who play bass, tuba and Trumpet. 3:45-6:30 p.m. at Denver Percussion (7399 W Tucson Wy, Centennial). Info: ecan11@msn.com or call 303-328-7277. Dr. Ed Cannava is the director.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY JOB FAIR

Arapahoe County Human Services is hiring for positions in Community and Child Support and Child & Adult Protection services. From 9 a.m. -noon at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora. Visit arapahoegov.com

FOUR MILE’S SPIRITS & SPIRITS

Sat., Oct. 23 from 6-10 p.m. Guests will step into the otherworldly palm of Victorian Spiritualism -the 19th century movement that maintained that spirits of the dead have both the ability and the desire to communicate with the living. Activities include a lantern-lit tour of the Four Mile House Museum (Denver’s oldest standing structure) to catch a glimpse of a time-honored Victorian mourning ceremony; chilling ghost stories told by the fire, paired with a signature cocktail; a palm & tarot reading; art from Mad Tatters; Victorian Funeral cookies and more. Purchase tickets and learn more at www.fourmilepark.org/spirits-and-spirits

GREATER ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FRIDAY COFFEE NETWORK

Oct. 22 8-9 a.m. at Rooted 303 at 333 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 430, Englewood. Free and open to the public.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY – TREAT STREET

October 23. Wear a costume and get in FREE. Family fun held outdoors at the BOO-tiful Arapahoe County ‘Scargrounds’ in Aurora. Tickets: arapahoecountyfair.com/treatstrees 11a.m – 4 p.m.

DENVER ART MUSEUM UNVEILS REIMAGINED CAMPUS

Oct. 24 is Opening Day Celebration & FREE day. 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

View the expanded & reimagined campus – unveiling its iconic Gio Conti-designed Lanny & Sharon Martin Bldg., and the new Anna & John J. Sie Welcome Center. Order your advance ticket reservations.

GREATER ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THOUGHT CO-OP

Oct. 28, 8-9:00 a.m. via Zoom. Explore the Tri-Cities Homelessness Action Plan. Guest speaker, Alisa Orduna of FAAN speaking on recommend actions and key strategies related to homelessness in Englewood. Members free.

PREMIER HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Glenmoor County Club, 110 Glenmoor Drive, Cherry Hills Village, benefiting Cancer League of Colorado. Enjoy lite bites and refreshments while you shop from over 24 local vendors. Free event. Attire: Festive daytime glam. RSVP by Nov. 11 at CLCHolidayShop@gmail.com

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON PUMPKIN POLES

Pumpkin Poles are ready for viewing. thru Halloween. The eight pumpkin poles will be on Main St. – located between Sycamore & Rapp St.

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF PERFORMING ARTS

Oct. 21, Flamenco Denver; Nov. 19, Veronica Swift; Nov. 30, Fiestas Navideñas & Dec. 9, Christmas with the King’s Singers. 7:30 each evening. Info: 303-871-7720.

CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO FUNDRAISER

The First Annual Fall Pumpkin Patch will be held Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Morrison State Farm. 100% of pumpkin sales donated to Cancer League. Hamburgers & hotdogs provided by Christian Moore State Farm. Kids in costume will receive a goodie bag. RSVP by Oct. 13. info@christianmooreinsuance.com. Info: 720-653-3057. The farm is located at 107 Stone St. Morrison.

COLORADO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY CUDDLE BUDDIE TOY DRIVE

The Counseling Center, in partnership with CCU’s Ivy Women will collect “cuddle buddies” to give to the children\of families who seek out mental health & counseling services in a safe environment that promotes healing in the greater

Colorado Springs community. A donation collection box for local drop off of brand new small-to-medium sized stuff animals during Oct. is located at: Colorado Christian University, Anschutz Student Center Lobby, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. Online via Amazon Smile at https://a.co/6Qn6lIn Info: canewton@ccu.edu

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS FLAMENCO DENVER DANCE COMPANY

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. The artistic director of Flamenco Denver, Maria Vazquez,brings a collection of elite flamenco artists from the U.S., Venezuela, Canada, Cuba, France, and Spain. Maria will be joined on stage by dancer Antonio Granjero & Estefania Ramirez, singer Jose Cortes, guitarist Jose Manuel Alconchel, percussionist Diego Alvarez, and select members of the Flamenco Denver Dance Company.

Tickets: 303-871-7720.

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON GOBLIN GIVE OUT

Sunday, Oct. 31, 12 noon – 3 p.m. Bring your costumed kiddos to Main Street in Downtown Littleton for safe trick-or-treating. Participating merchants will have a flyer in their window.

LITTLETON COMMUNITY FORUM

“CHALLENGES OF HOMELESSNESS.” Thursday, Oct. 21 South Fellowship Church, 6560 S Broadway, Littleton. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast. 8-9 a.m. – Panel discussion; Optional post event 9-10 a.m.

SOUTH SUBURBAN PARKS & REC HOCKEY FOR FREE

Children ages 4-9 to take to the ice at the South Suburban Sports Complex for USA Hockey’s annual Try Hockey for Free day. Learn the basics of hockey. No previous skating required. Hockey equipment provided. Nov. 6, 9-10 a.m. Coed; Nov. 7, 1-1:50 p.m. Girls Only and Nov. 7, 3:10-4:10 p.m., Coed. Info: 719-538-1124.

LITTLETON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH FREE EVENT

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at 5894 S Datura St., Littleton. Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors will perform “When Swing Was King.” Composed of jazz musicians in the area.

CENTENNIAL’S INAUGURAL WHISKEY WARMER

Sat., Oct. 23, 1-5 p.m. Local craft whiskey & spirits distillers, live music & food trucks. Blue tunes by the Johnny O. Band will begin a 1 p.m. followed by 5th Gear Funk’s. The live music will be in the Park amphitheater for bring chairs and blankets. Must be 21 years or older to participate in the whiskey tasting. Admission is free. Alcohol tastings begin at 2 p.m. with advanced purchase of tickets recommended thru Eventbrite. Info: Visit centennial.gov/events. Centennial Center Park is located at 13050 E. Peakview Ave.

HEALTHONE TO HOST “CRUSH THE CRISIS” OPIOID

The take back day on Oct. 23 will raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse & proper disposal of medications. You can safely & anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications from 10-1:00 p.m. at five HealthOne hospitals including: Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center. Law enforcement officers from the various police departments will do the collecting. However, needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids are not accepted. Info: Call 303-990-3582.

TESORO HISTORIC LECTURE SERIES

Oct. 23, 4 p.m. at Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Pkwy and Oct. 24, 4 p.m. at The Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. dinner lectures at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. Buy dinner tickets by calling 303-839-1671. Topic,”The Santa Fe Trail: Two Hundred Years of Songs and Tales.” Mark Gardner & Rex Rideout. Nov. 14, 6 p.m dinner lecture only at The Fort, 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. “The Night the Stars Fell – Ron Hranac & Sally Crum. Tickets, 303-839-1671.

SOUTH DENVER METRO DENVER CHAMBER TANK EVENT

Oct. 28, 4:40-7:30 p.m. at Lone Tree Arts Center, sponsored by Charles Schwab. Select nonprofit Chamber members will showcase their unique work to a panel of

Shark investors, the business community, guest & supporters. In-Person ticket (Limited to 300) $50. Ticket proceeds to be distributed evenly to participating nonprofits for this years’s event. Light appetizers provided by Fogo de Chao Lone Tree. Tickets: info@bestchamber.com or call 303-795-0142.

THE ACC FOUNDATION GRAPES & HOPS TO GRADS

Featuring local cuisine & silent auction. Taste a variety of wines, sample craft beers & enjoy local fare. Nov. 11, 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Mike Ward Maserati Showroom, 1850 Lucent Ct.,Highlands Ranch. Tickets: www.arapahoe.edu/foundation events Questions: 720-985-8580. Pre-registration required.

GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME EVENT

Nov. 13, “Be Beautiful-Be Yourself” fashion show. Live Virtual Celebrity VIP reception 6 p.m.; program & musical performances 6:30 p.m. $25 tickets. Questions: 303-321-6277 or development@globaldownsyndrome.org

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS JAZZ VOCALIST VERONIC SWIFT

The Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the Univ. of Denver presents Veronic Swift Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets on sale at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303-871-7720. Veronica brings new songs that mix classical with rock & roll and funk as well as jazz.