NEWS BRIEFS 10-14-21

THE GREAT COLORADO AIR SHOW

October 16 & 17 at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland. Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying the team’s new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet which is 25% larger than their predecessor jet. Tickets went on sale July 6 and sold online through The Great Colorado Air Show. Tickets will not be available on site during show days. Visit www.greatcoloradoairshow.com.



COLORADO FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN ANNUAL CONVENTION

Oct. 15,16, 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in the Denver Tech Center, 10250 E. Costilla Ave., Centennial. Cherry Creek Rep. Women, Douglas County Rep. Women and Elbert County Rep. Women are co-hosting this convention.



FRIENDS OF NURSING 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Sat., Oct. 16 – Celebration luncheon at Wellshire Inn Event Center, 3333S Colorado Blvd. Social – 11 a.m., luncheon & program 12 noon. Come and buy an early Christmas gift at the Old Fashioned Christmas Shoppe and bid on great silent auction items. View nursing school caps once worn by FON members. Recognition of the 2020/2021 scholarship recipients. RSVP at 720-891-3412 by Oct. 1.

VACANCY IN DENVER JAZZ CLUB YOUTH ALL STARS

Auditions taking place on Sundays for High School musicians who play bass, tuba and Trumpet. 3:45-6:30 p.m. at Denver Percussion (7399 W Tucson Wy, Centennial). Info: ecan11@msn.com or call 303-328-7277. Dr. Ed Cannava is the director.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY JOB FAIR

Arapahoe County Human Services is hiring for positions in Community and Child Support and Child & Adult Protection services. From 9 a.m. -noon at CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora. Visit arapahoegov.com

CHERRY CREEK RETIREMENT VILLAGE HOLIDAY FAIR

Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 14555 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. Pottery, clothing, ornaments, angels, jewelry, artwork, food & more. Free refreshments/free admission.

HEATHER GARDENS FALL ARTS & CRAFT FAIR

Friday, Oct. 15 & Sat., Oct. 16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 60 private vendors in the Clubhouse (2888 S Heather Gardens Way.) Pottery, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, metal craft, painting, candles, culinary treats. etc. Free admission/free parking.

FOUR MILE’S SPIRITS & SPIRITS

Sat., Oct. 23 from 6-10 p.m. Guests will step into the otherworldly palm of Victorian Spiritualism -the 19th century movement that maintained that spirits of the dead have both the ability and the desire to communicate with the living. Activities include a lantern-lit tour of the Four Mile House Museum (Denver’s oldest standing structure) to catch a glimpse of a time-honored Victorian mourning ceremony; chilling ghost stories told by the fire, paired with a signature cocktail; a palm & tarot reading; art from Mad Tatters; Victorian Funeral cookies and more. Purchase tickets and learn more at www.fourmilepark.org/spirits-and-spirits

ENGLEWOOD CANDIDATE MEET & GREET

Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce Meet & Greet at Grow+Gather at 900 E. H Hampden Ave., Englewood from 4-6 p.m. on October 14. for City Council candidates in Districts 2, 4, and At Large Candidates.

MUSEUM OF OUTDOOR ARTS PRESENTS OCT. MOVIE NIGHTS

Oct. 15, (Death Becomes Her), Oct. 16, (Beetlejuice), Oct. 28 (Hocus Pocus) and Oct. 29 (Addams Family.) Doors open at Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir at 5:30 p.m.’ movie begins at dusk. Carnival fare available for purchase. Tickets: $10 and children ages 3 and younger – free. Tickets: visit https://moaonline.org/events/.

GREATER ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FRIDAY COFFEE NETWORK

Oct. 22 8-9 a.m. at Rooted 303 at 333 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 430, Englewood. Free and open to the public.

UPLIFT IS GOING VIRTUAL!

Interested in hosting a watch party contact Nicole at npeters@coloradouplift.org Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. Uplift presents “Uplifting Communities.”

ARAPAHOE COUNTY – TREAT STREET

October 23. Wear a costume and get in FREE. Family fun held outdoors at the BOO-tiful Arapahoe County ‘Scargrounds’ in Aurora. Tickets: arapahoecountyfair.com/treatstrees 11a.m – 4 p.m.

DENVER ART MUSEUM UNVEILS REIMAGINED CAMPUS

Oct. 24 is Opening Day Celebration & FREE day. 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

View the expanded & reimagined campus – unveiling its iconic Gio Conti-designed Lanny & Sharon Martin Bldg., and the new Anna & John J. Sie Welcome Center. Order your advance ticket reservations.

GREATER ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THOUGHT CO-OP

Oct. 28, 8-9:00 a.m. via Zoom. Explore the Tri-Cities Homelessness Action Plan. Guest speaker, Alisa Orduna of FAAN speaking on recommend actions and key strategies related to homelessness in Englewood. Members free.

PREMIER HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Glenmoor County Club, 110 Glenmoor Drive, Cherry Hills Village, benefiting Cancer League of Colorado. Enjoy lite bites and refreshments while you shop from over 24 local vendors. Free event.

Attire: Festive daytime glam. RSVP by Nov. 11 at CLCHolidayShop@gmail.com

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON PUMPKIN POLES

Pumpkin Poles will be ready for viewing on Oct. 16. thru Halloween. The eight pumpkin poles will be on Main St. – located between Sycamore & Rapp St.

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF PERFORMING ARTS

Oct. 21, Flamenco Denver; Nov. 19, Veronica Swift; Nov. 30, Fiestas Navideñas & Dec. 9, Christmas with the King’s Singers. 7:30 each evening. Info: 303-871-7720.

CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO FUNDRAISER

The First Annual Fall Pumpkin Patch will be held Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Morrison State Farm. 100% of pumpkin sales donated to Cancer League. Hamburgers & hotdogs provided by Christian Moore State Farm. Kids in costume will receive a goodie bag. RSVP by Oct. 13. info@christianmooreinsuance.com. Info: 720-653-3057. The farm is located at 107 Stone St. Morrison.

COLORADO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY CUDDLE BUDDIE TOY DRIVE

The Counseling Center, in partnership with CCU’s Ivy Women will collect “cuddle buddies” to give to the children\of families who seek out mental health & counseling services in a safe environment that promotes healing in the greaterColorado Springs community. A donation collection box for local drop off of brand new small-to-medium sized stuff animals during Oct. is located at: Colorado Christian University, Anschutz Student Center Lobby, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. Online via Amazon Smile at https://a.co/6Qn6lIn Info: canewton@ccu.edu

NEWMAN CENTER PRESENTS FLAMENCO DENVER DANCE COMPANY

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. The artistic director of Flamenco Denver, Maria Vazquez, brings a collection of elite flamenco artists from he U.S., Venezuela, Canada, Cuba, France, and Spain. Maria will be joined on stage by dancer Antonio Granjero & Estefania Ramirez, singer Jose Cortes, guitarist Jose Manuel Alconchel, percussionist Diego Alvarez, and select members of the Flamenco Denver Dance Company. Tickets: 303-871-7720.

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LITTLETON GOBLIN GIVE OUT

Sunday, Oct. 31, 12 noon – 3 p.m. Bring your costumed kiddos to Main Street in Downtown Littleton for safe trick-or-treating. Participating merchants will have a flyer in their window.

LITTLETON COMMUNITY FORUM

“CHALLENGES OF HOMELESSNESS.” Thursday, Oct. 21 South Fellowship Church, 6560 S Broadway, Littleton. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast. 8-9 a.m. – Panel discussion; Optional post event 9-10 a.m.

SOUTH SUBURBAN PARKS & REC HOCKEY FOR FREE

Children ages 4-9 to take to the ice at the South Suburban Sports Complex for USA Hockey’s annual Try Hockey for Free day. Learn the basics of hockey. No previous skating required. Hockey equipment provided. Nov. 6, 9-10 a.m. Coed; Nov. 7, 1-1:50 p.m. Girls Only and Nov. 7, 3:10-4:10 p.m., Coed. Info: 719-538-1124.