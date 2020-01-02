New hope for a New Year

Start the new year off right by taking classes that can change your life direction beginning January 9 in Littleton. The free 12-week IMPACT evening classes were created by Love INC to help people develop critical life skills. “Affirming Potential is the foundational course for IMPACT,” stated Terry Bate, Director of Relational Ministry at Love INC. “This course will change your life by connecting you with and helping you understand your purpose, identify your dreams and help you set goals to achieve them. IMPACT also offers a dynamic financial management class and one of the best parenting classes available.” For the schedule or to register visit www.loveinclittleton.org, call 303-798-0037 Ext. 105 or email IMPACT@loveinclittleton.org.

“I became 100% convinced IMPACT has the ability to change people’s lives after volunteering as a life coach for over two years and observing how participants lives were literally transformed in the process,” commented Terry. “After years of providing people needing assistance with information about the community resources available, Love INC realized what people really needed to improve their lives was not a handout but a hand-up,” said Terry. He joined the Love INC staff this past summer and is in charge of IMPACT.

“We are able to provide the classes for free,” commented Kathryn Roy, Love INC Executive Director, “due to the volunteer leaders and Love INC partner churches contributing in a variety of ways.” Since the IMPACT program started in 2017, churches host the classes while church volunteers teach and coach the program participants. The Thursday classes also offer supper and childcare–provided by volunteers. The Love INC staff coordinates and organizes the events and programs.

“I loved this experience and it came at the most perfect time in my life! I am so grateful for the group’s insight and support.” commented a recent IMPACT participant. Meanwhile another participant, who just signed up for Affirming Potential to learn more about how to help others, found new insight: “I wasn’t aware of any areas in my life where I needed help or how I could personally benefit from taking this class. I was wrong! This class not only brought awareness of areas needing improvement but also provided the tools needed to build my dream.”

The classes are available to anyone in the community and they are completely free. Registration is open now. “What pleases God the most is not just the transformation of lives that is taking place, but bringing churches together,” commented Terry. “Each IMPACT evening sees representatives from over 20 different churches working together providing dinner, registration, childcare, prayer plus teaching and coaching–all focused on helping others transform their lives. I know that makes God smile.”