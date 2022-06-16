New bicycle safety signs going up on state roadways

With bicycling season in full swing, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Bicycle Colorado are teaming up to remind motorists to give bicyclists their fair share of the roadway when traveling the state’s highways.

Signs reminding drivers of Colorado’s “Three-Foot” law, requiring motorists to give bicyclists at least three feet of space between the widest part of their vehicle and the widest part of the bicyclist, are being installed at various locations around the state, either as part of a road construction or sign replacement project. Drivers are allowed to cross a double yellow line to pass when it does not put oncoming traffic at risk.

“These new highway signs are designed to remind drivers that they are legally required to maintain a safe space when passing people biking on a shared roadway,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Studies indicate that regulatory signs for the three-foot law are much more effective at enhancing safety. They also help make it clear thatdrivers bear the responsibility for safely passing a bicyclist.”

Thirty-five states currently have statues in place requiring at least a three-foot clearance between a motor vehicle and bicyclist.

“We thank CDOT for making the change to the new State Law 3-Feet to Pass signage,” said Bicycle Colorado Director of Government Relations Piep van Heuven. “Words matter, and these signs leave no doubt about what is expected of drivers when passing bicyclists on any roadway – 3 feet of space, and no less. It’s exciting to see CDOT leading on best practices in bicycle safety signage.”