Mutant mice to help local boy with gene replacement

SUBMITTED BY AMBER FREED

Earlier this year, The Villager published a story on the rare genetic disease of young Maxwell Freed. The condition is so unique it is only known by letters and numbers — SLC6A1.

His parents, Amber and Mark Freed of Denver began Milestones for Maxwell to raise money for an experimental gene replacement therapy at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Since that story in February, the Freed family has been actively raising awareness and millions of dollars to fund the experimental therapy.

Maxwell and his twin sister, Riley, are now 2 ½. Generally, by 3 or 4 and without a cure, children with SLC6A1 start having epileptic seizures, which may “trigger developmental disabilities for a lifetime, often accompanied by aggressive behavior, hand flapping, and difficulty speaking,” according to BuzzFeed News.

The article explains that the “multimillion-dollar race against time, [that] includes research with [four] specially crafted mutant mice that Freed paid scientists in China to genetically alter to have the same disease as Maxwell. The four mice [were] scheduled to arrive stateside [last month].”

“[T]here are only an estimated 100 other people diagnosed with SLC6A1 in the world. ‘This is the rarest of the rare diseases, pediatric geneticist Austin Larson of the Children’s Hospital Colorado told BuzzFeed News. …There was no medicine or diet or any other treatment for SLC6A1… ‘Most of the time when we present a diagnosis for a genetic condition, there is not a specific treatment available.’

“You can think of SLC6A1 as a vacuum cleaner in the brain,” genetic counselor Katherine Helbig of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told BuzzFeed News… The protein made by the gene acts as a stop sign to message-carrying chemicals in the brain, halting them by vacuuming them up once they reach their destination brain cell, Helbig explained.

“When one of the two copies of the SLC6A1 gene in every brain cell is damaged, like in Maxwell’s case, too little of its protein is available to perform its vacuuming duties. [That can] lead to miscommunication between cells, developmental disorders, autism-like symptoms, and, often, severe epileptic seizures.”

After extensive research, Amber Freed contacted Steven Gray of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Once he agreed that Maxwell would make a good patient for the gene replacement therapy, Amber agreed to raise “$4 million to $7 million, and quarterback every step of the research,” she said. “And it worked. He agreed to make it a priority — if we could raise the money,” BuzzFeed reported.

A month later, she contacted a lab at the Tongji University in Shanghai. It was also researching SLC6A1 and agreed to develop a “mouse with Maxwell’s specific mutation for less than $50,000, using a gene modification technology called CRISPR that has revolutionized genetic engineering in the lab.” These mice are more expensive in the United States.

“In 2018, a team headed by Gray reported the first human experiments of gene transfer by spinal injection, conducted in 5 to 10 children with mutations in a gene called GAN that causes swelling in brain cells.

“The GAN gene transfer in that experiment, first tested in mice, attached a corrected version of the damaged gene to a harmless virus. Viruses reproduce by infecting cells and hijacking their DNA machinery to reproduce their own genes, making more viruses. The gene therapy virus, in turn, leaves behind a corrected gene in the DNA of cells they infect. Injected into the spinal cord, Gray’s virus can travel straight to the brain, leaving behind the corrected gene after the virus has run its course,” BuzzFeed stated.

In July, an “experiment with a gene therapy virus that corrects SLC6A1 was tested on normal lab mice, which showed no sign of a toxic response, an encouraging sign. And by September, a line of CRISPR mice with Maxwell’s exact genetic mutation had been created at Tongji University.

“’ It is the literal mouse version of him,” said Freed. “Testing a therapy in this mouse is as close as science can get to testing in my son directly.”

While the mice spend several weeks in quarantine, they will be tested to make sure they have Maxwell’s “ ‘specific point’ mutation in the SLC6A1 gene. [The mice will be] breed with normal lab mice to produce generations of mixed-inheritance mice to serve as controls in future experiments,” Katty Kang of Vanderbilt University and an expert on the neurotransmitter disrupted by Maxwell’s mutation told BuzzFeed.

The mice will closely be monitored to make sure they have the same “problems and genetic as human patients with SLC6A1.” Then the mice can be used in future gene therapy clinical trials.

In the meantime, Gray and his team are conducting gene therapy safety tests with a virus on normal lab mice. Once the Chinese mice arrive, they will receive the virus to determine if the symptoms improve and what brain cells accept the corrected gene.

“And then, Freed just needs another $5.5 million. Half a million dollars will go to test the virus in a second SLC6A1 animal model, likely a rat, as another safety step. [Then] $2 million will go toward creating more of the gene-correcting virus for a human safety study if that proves to be safe. And finally, if all that works out, $3 million will be needed to conduct the experiment on Maxwell and other children next year, following the path of the GAN clinical trial led by Gray.”

In total, Amber and Mark will need to raise as much as $7 million to test a genetic treatment for their child.

“Helbig says that ‘cautious optimism’ is appropriate on the chances of research yielding a genetic therapy for children like Maxwell. For SLC6A1, it’s really too early to say whether this is going to work.

“But if it works, it might lead many more parents to get genetic tests for children that will reveal undiagnosed problems, she said. Many doctors discourage extensive genetic tests, thinking they won’t find anything helpful. In the absence of known treatments, insurers are also reluctant to pay for such tests, discouraging all but the most fortunate and resourceful parents. Even for them, there are no guarantees.

‘“The other tough reality is the possibility this treatment won’t be completed in time to help Maxwell,” said Freed. ‘I love him with every ounce of my being, and I want him to know that I did everything humanly possible to change his outcome.’” BuzzFeed concludes.