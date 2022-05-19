Museum of Outdoor Arts presents Summer Events at Marjorie Park

Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) announces its second annual summer events schedule for Marjorie Park, located on the north side of Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village. The park is owned and operated by MOA and reopened in 2021 after a major renovation project.

A variety of membership programming and events will be offered throughout the summer months. 2022 Programming will bring back fitness programming like YogaRita and Fitness with a Twist, along with membership programming including UnWine Wednesday, Morning Masters artist workshops, SCFD free days in the park, and special events for both members and non-members. MOA will also offer seasonal general admission hours to the sculpture park, occurring Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and by appointment from May 31st to September 2nd. Additional fall programming and adjusted general admission hours will be announced at a later time.

MOA is celebrating the kick-off of the summer season with a free community open house event on May 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Guests will be treated to live mural painting from nine local artists, as MOA expands its mural program within Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. In addition, guests may enjoy tours of behind the scenes of MOA’s Panoramic Living Wall, food trucks, henna tattoos, live music by MOA’s 2022 Artist in Residence, DJ Manos and more! Register online for free admission.

“After a very successful inaugural event season in 2021, we are excited to be able to bring our patrons and community members even more programming in 2022,” said MOA Executive Director, Cynthia Madden Leitner. “It has been really heartwarming to see the community embrace Marjorie Park as an arts asset, and it further galvanizes MOA’s presence in the community and mission of ‘making art a part of everyday life’.”

The park is named after Marjorie P. Madden, who co-founded the Museum of Outdoor Arts in 1981 with her husband, commercial real-estate developer, John W. Madden Jr., and their daughter, Cynthia Madden Leitner. In March 2022, MOA announced the relocation of its headquarters from Englewood to Marjorie Park, which will take place this June.

Marjorie Park features more than 40 permanent artworks, most of which are sculptures. A labyrinth-like hardscape feature, designed after the seven petal vesica, serves as the grand centerpiece of the 2.1-acre park. Other park features include stadium grass seating, a lion’s den sculpture walk, kinetic sculptures, and a life-size bronze sculpture series of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by sculptor Harry Marinsky.