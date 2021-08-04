Multi-talented, beautiful young attorney from CHV killed in senseless hit-and-run

BY FREDA MIKLIN

STAFF WRITER

CHV native Stacy Lynn Pepper was 37 when her life was snuffed out in an instant as she drove down University Boulevard on a summer evening. Photo courtesy of Feldman’s Mortuary

Stacy Pepper’s obituary said, “With deep, unfathomable, indescribable sadness and disbelief we share with you the news of the devastating loss of our beautiful, brilliant, joyful, thoughtful, affectionate, infinitely beloved, Stacy Lynn Pepper of Denver, Colorado. She was killed on the evening of July 26th when the driver of a stolen vehicle crossed three lanes of oncoming traffic and crashed into her head-on in a hit-and-run.” The incident occurred in the 4000 block of South University Boulevard at approximately 6:34 p.m.

“Stacy was born in Denver, Colorado in 1984. She went to Cherry Hills Village Elementary School, during which time her first-grade teachers sought guidance for “how to keep such a highly gifted mind challenged.” She graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 2002, where she was captain of the Speech and Debate team, won numerous state and national awards in debate competitions, and was granted several departmental awards for excellence.”

“Stacy found her way out west to Stanford University for undergrad, where she studied political science, studied abroad in Florence, Italy, received honors in international security studies, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, and graduated in 2006. She returned to Stanford where she earned her law degree in 2011. She moved to Chicago, where she clerked for one of her mentors, Seventh Circuit Judge Joel Flaum. She joined the Kirkland & Ellis Law Firm in 2015 as a litigator. Stacy achieved success at the highest levels of the legal profession, becoming a partner at one of the best law firms in the country, where she earned the respect, admiration, and friendship of her colleagues. Stacy’s colleagues described her as an incredible team member, mentor, friend, role model, and advocate, who excelled in every way, including in the courtroom and as the go-to advocate among the hundreds of lawyers in a large defense group for a difficult argument. Her professional family will remember her as a force: self-confident, yet still humble, thoughtful, and kind. Stacy was incomparably vibrant, endlessly curious, and had a passion for exploring the world broadly and deeply. She was remarkable at making and maintaining life-long friendships. It brought her great joy to share her experiences with friends and family, and document her world travels through perfectly crafted photo memory books. She guided her family on adventures to Italy, Spain, France, England, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Israel, Japan, and beyond. Her greatest delight was spending time with people she loved, and her most recent adventure included an extended stay back home in Denver to maximize her time with family while working remotely.”

Stacy Lynn Pepper was the daughter of longtime CHV residents Cindy and Neil Pepper and the older sister of Marci and Steph.

The person responsible for this horrible tragedy abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene of the crash on foot. On July 30, Cherry Hills Village Police Department announced that it had issued a warrant for the arrest of Evan Michael Joslin, 28, address unknown, for charges including vehicular homicide-reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and displaying a fictitious license plate. As of this writing, Joslin has not been located.

