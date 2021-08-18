Morgan Adams Concours event returns August 21

Tickets on sale now for the annual car, plane, and motorcycle show at Centennial Airport to help kids with cancer

Tickets are available for the 18th Annual Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance on Saturday, August 21st. After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID, the gala-style event takes place in the TAC Air hangars and on the tarmac at Centennial Airport, offering panoramic views of the Rockies and open air to enjoy this memorable night.

The Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance has raised over $5 million dollars for life-saving pediatric cancer research. With the help of Centennial Airport, who has been a proud partner and host since the first event in 2003, and TAC Air, who has hosted the event for the last 15 years, The Morgan Adams Foundation hopes to raise even more to help kids, teens, and young adults with cancer! This is an airport-wide community event where all the fixed-base operators (FBOs) come together to raise awareness and funds for this important cause.

The Morgan Adams Concours is the longest standing event of its kind in the region. This highly anticipated hangar party offers a unique opportunity to view historically significant airplanes, one-of-a-kind cars, and vintage motorcycles from some of the most elite private collections in the country.

This event features cocktails, delicious food, and desserts from top area restaurants, live and silent auctions of travel and luxury goods, an amazing array of attractions, and more to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

“We are honored to showcase these rare, vintage, and truly eclectic automobiles, aircraft, and motorcycles,” says Joan Slaughter, Executive Director of The Morgan Adams Foundation. “We look forward to joining with caring and community-minded guests to raise much needed money for pediatric cancer research.”

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021: 6-10 p.m.

The Morgan Adams Foundation raises money and awareness on behalf of children affected with cancer. Working with leading physicians, MAF directly funds pediatric cancer research and therapies that will drastically improve survival rates and reduce the devastating side-effects cancer treatments have on our children. The foundation is named for the daughter of founders Joan Slaughter and the late Steven Adams, who lost their 6-year-old daughter, Morgan, to brain cancer in 1998.

