Monaco South Optimist Christmas tree fundraiser

Anyone looking for a Christmas tree should visit the Monaco South Optimist Christmas tree lot at 2295 S Monaco Parkway on the West side of S. Monaco between East Evans and East Iliff.

The club brought in 1500 trees, wreaths, garland and lots of pine varieties from Oregon. This major fundraiser for the club supports nine schools and scholarships in SE Denver as well as community-wide donations and worthy projects. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.