Mici Italian announces expasion to SouthGlenn

Mici Italian (Mici) a fast-growing, family-owned, seven-unit fast casual chain based out of Denver, announces their first location in Southglenn, set to open this summer. The location will be owned and operated by Mici corporate; Mici launched their National Franchise program in 2020.

Mici’s new restaurant will be located at 2330 E Arapahoe Rd #909, Centennial, on the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn. The space was previously a Smashburger. Construction is underway to bring Mici’s modern yet comfortable feel to the Southglenn area. This will be the first of the brand’s restaurants to debut their new look, complete with new brand assets and logo and a completely revamped interior decor.

The restaurant will have 120 seats (75 inside and 45 outside) and dedicated pickup and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering. On the decision to expand the corporate footprint to the Southglenn area, CEO Elliot Schiffer says, “Southglenn has always been at the top of our list of markets here in Colorado into which we would like to expand. It is a growing, thriving community and a perfect fit for both our food (family recipe pizza and pasta) and our style of service (fast casual with delivery).”

The company launched their National Franchise program in 2019 and already has more than 50 unit commitments in Phoenix, Detroit and Dallas with many more in the pipeline.

Founded in 2004 by siblings Jeff, Kim and Michael Miceli, Mici brought on Partners Elliot Schiffer as CEO in 2017, Joe Melton as COO in 2018, and Matt Stanton as Chief Growth Officer in 2021.

The Mici Italian brand features family friendly modern eateries with a menu that focuses on authentic Italian family-recipes and uses all-natural, unprocessed, clean ingredients. The made-to-order pastas, artisan pizzas, salads, and more are all available for dine-in, carryout, catering and delivery.