Metropolitan Opera Star Will Liverman to Perform at Central City Opera’s Annual Theatre of Dreams Gala

Baritone Will Liverman

Central City Opera toasts its 90th anniversary at the annual Theatre of Dreams Gala on April 29 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Metropolitan Opera star and previous Central City Opera principal artist Will Liverman headlines the evening, with additional performances by tenor Matthew Plenk and mezzo-soprano Kira Dills-DeSurra, accompanied by pianist Jeremy Reger.

A baritone from Chicago, Liverman was recently featured in Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer. In 2018, he received rave reviews as Papageno in Central City Opera’s production of The Magic Flute and NPR has described him as ‘a new, exciting voice in the opera world.’

“It’s an honor to chair the Theatre of Dreams Gala as we kick off Central City Opera’s 90th season,” said Heather Miller, Gala Chair and Chief Marketing Officer at UMB Financial Corporation. “The evening is sure to deliver top-tier food, cocktails and entertainment—all for a good cause.”

Funds raised will support Central City Opera’s year-round initiatives, including the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program, education programs that reach over 40,000 people around the state, the stewardship of 27 historic properties in Central City and the continuation of the Summer Festival, a Colorado tradition since 1932.

The masquerade-themed evening starts at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails in the museum’s Leprino Family Atrium overlooking the Denver skyline and the Rocky Mountains. At 7:30 p.m., guests move downstairs for dinner and a program honoring Pamela and Louis “Dutch” Bansbach for their contributions to Central City Opera over the past two decades, which includes funding productions like 2021’s Carousel and this year’s The Light in the Piazza. The night is rounded out by musical performances, dessert and a live auction hosted by Denver’s favorite “Fundaneer,” Halie Behr.

Support Colorado’s oldest performing arts organization by buying a table or individual tickets to the Theatre of Dreams Gala at centralcityopera.org/gala or by calling 303-292-6700.