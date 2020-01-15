McNichols Civic Center Building Spring exhibitions

Explore the Faces of Mexico City, Colorado Printmakers, Contemporary Feminism and the New Landscape of Five Points

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce four new art exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building.

Ecosistema 06050 (First Floor Community Gallery) Jan. 7-31: This photographic exhibition, a selection from Jacob Prado’s “Ecosystem 06050” collection, focuses on Mexico City, the place that the artist now calls home. It is the portrait of a place where time seems to have stopped for centuries while simultaneously continuing, shouting the stories of youth whose vibrant pride harkens back to the moment their ancestors chose to inhabit this land.

Spirit Resonance: The

Vitality of Printmaking

(Boettcher Cultural Pavilion) Jan. 18-April 5: Presented in conjunction with Month of Printmaking (March 2020), this print exhibition highlights works that explore abstraction in various forms, proposing the importance of a “spirit resonance” or vitality that results from the various printmaking methods.

Dearly Disillusioned

(Third Floor) Jan. 18-April 5: Dearly Disillusioned is a boundary-pushing exhibit coinciding with the centennial of women’s suffrage and the fourth annual Womxn’s March. Curators and artists collaborate to explore new intersections of historical and contemporary narratives that inspire change in our community.

Portrait of a City

(First Floor Community Gallery) Feb. 1-29: Portrait of a City focuses on Denver’s shifting Five Points neighborhood. At first, Johnson could only see the lost pieces of her home, but through the changing landscape of the community, she’s building new relationships with her neighbors. Portrait of a City is the outcome of those new connections.

McNichols Building exhibitions are free and open to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m..

Additional events will be hosted throughout the spring giving opportunities for visitors to go deeper into the art shows.

Womxn’s March Impact Expo, Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. To better ignite action and create lasting impact, Womxn’s March organizers have opted to forego a rally; instead, marchers will visit the McNichols Civic Center Building after the March to connect with almost 60 local non-profits and grassroots organizations that are serving the community by focusing on reproductive rights, climate change, gun safety, immigration, voter registration, domestic violence/sexual assault assistance resources, and arts activism. FREE – RSVP.

Community Engagement Workshops: Womxn Building Resilience, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Join Dr. Rohini Gupta and Denver-based Mongolian artist Eriko Tsongo to discuss incidences that have divided our community locally, nationally, and globally. Participants are invited to engage in an interactive art component for shared stories of adversity to promote healing. $10 – Register.

Dear White Women Podcast, Jan. 18, 12:45 p.m. This live podcast will take a different look at sexual assault, starting from the inception (and original motivations) of the #metoo movement and focusing in on our assumptions about the singular narrative of assault. $10 – Register.

McNichols Project – Spirit of the People

Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m. Celebrate three very different exhibitions tied together through the spirits of activism, strength, energy, humanity and beauty. The reception will also include a performance from Denver singer-songwriter Julie Davis with “Bluebook.” Davis creates sparse, haunting soundscapes driven by her vocals, upright bass and looped percussion. FREE – RSVP.

Portrait of a City

Feb. 8, 5-7 p.m. Join Denver painter Rochelle Johnson to celebrate the opening of her exhibit.

Dearly Disillusioned Artists’ Talk, Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m. Meet the Dearly Disillusioned artists and discover their creative processes and inspirations.

Art & Feminism, March 8, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by Art Hyve, Art & Feminism will include a lecture and workshop from Kathe Kolwitz, founding member of the Guerilla Girls.

Dearly Disillusioned

Poetry reading, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Pink Progression presents a poetry and art book featuring more than 25 poets and artists.

Dearly Disillusioned

Writing Workshop, March 14, 3-4 p.m. Join Denver-based Mongolian artist Eriko Tsongo for a writing workshop.

These exhibitions and related events are supported by Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Partner Program.