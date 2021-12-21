Man walks into GV police station and confesses to killing his wife

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Jesus Roberto Gonzalez-Fierro, 36, walked into the Greenwood Village Police Department at 6:40 a.m. on December 10 and stated tThat he had just killed his wife. He told GVPD that his wife worked as a cleaning person at the Castlewood Library at 6739 S. Uinta Street in Centennial and that he had strangled her and left her body there. The Castlewood Library is one and one-half miles from the Greenwood Village police station.

After detaining the suspect, GVPD notified the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) because the location where he said he left the body was in Centennial. Sheriff’s deputies forced entry into the library building where they found a deceased female. After ACSO officers interviewed Gonzalez-Fiero, he was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on charges relating to homicide. There was also an active fugitive warrant for him out of Denver.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim, identified as Jessica Guadalupe Rodriguez Cazares, 31. Her death was ruled a homicide.

