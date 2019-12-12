MACY’s, Make-A-Wish Colorado, Southwest Airlines help Wish Kid’s Wish to build snowman come true

As part of Macy’s Believe campaign, each Wednesday from November 6 through December 11*, Macy’s colleagues and Make-A-Wish® chapters throughout the country celebrated the wish of a local Make-A-Wish child through dedicated Wish Wednesdays.

On Wednesday, December 11, 4-year-old Brantley, who is battling a congenital heart disease, and his family arrived at Denver International Airport en route to Breckenridge, CO where Brantley’s wish to build a snowman will come true thanks to Macy’s and Make-A-Wish, with the help of Southwest.

Prior to Brantley’s surprise flight from Dallas, TX to Denver, Macy’s Santa and his elves met Brantley and his family at Dallas Love Field Airport where Santa officially revealed Brantley’s wish is coming true. Representatives from Macy’s, Make-A-Wish, Southwest Airlines employees and customers hosted a festive sendoff for Brantley at the departing gate.

While inflight, Macy’s surprised and delighted Southwest customers with gift bags filled with goodies, including a Believe postcard for customers to write their letter to Santa to help Macy’s and Make-A-Wish grant more wishes that are waiting to come true.

Upon arrival at Denver International Airport, representatives from Macy’s, Make-A-Wish Colorado and Southwest Airlines will welcome Brantley and his family at Southwest baggage claim where Brantley will receive additional surprises, including new winter gear and a snowman building kit, courtesy of local Macy’s colleagues. On Thursday, December 12, Santa and his elves will reunite with Brantley in Breckenridge, CO where Brantley will fulfill his wish to build a snowman*.

Macy’s beloved Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, seeks to capture the joy and generosity of the holiday season by asking the community to come together to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. From November 4 through December 24, 2019, Macy’s is asking customers of all ages to write their letters to Santa and drop them off in stores or submit them online at macys.com/believe. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

With support from the Macy’s Believe campaign, Make-A-Wish provides children with critical illnesses the chance to experience life beyond their illness and see their most heartfelt wish come true, allowing them to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy. Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $122 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $19 million through the annual Believe campaign, helping to grant more than 14,500 wishes and impact more than 2.9 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.

For more information about Macy’s Believe campaign, visit macys.com/believe.