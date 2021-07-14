Luke Ragland named Sr. VP of Daniels Fund’s Grants Program

Luke Ragland, LPR class of 2012 and 2019 Leader in Action Award honoree, whose stints included president of Ready Colorado and vice president of policy at Colorado Succeeds, has been named senior vice president of the Daniels Fund’s Grants Program.

“We are pleased to announce that Luke Ragland has been named Senior Vice President of the Daniels Fund’s Grants Program.

“Luke has a proven track record of impact as a leader in Colorado’s education system and, as a fourth-generation Coloradan from the southwestern corner of the state, he brings a strong understanding of the needs of rural communities.

“Prior to joining the Daniels Fund, Luke served as the President of Ready Colorado, an education policy organization based in Denver. Previously, he served as Vice President of Policy at Colorado Succeeds, practiced commercial litigation at a law firm in Denver, and worked in the White House.

Luke serves on the board of the Colorado Charter School Institute, a statewide charter school authorizer.

“We are excited for you all to get to know Luke as we continue working to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to Bill Daniels,” according to President

and CEO Hanna Skandera, of the Daniels Fund.

The Daniels Fund Grants Program provides support to highly effective nonprofit organizations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming in the areas of Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, Homeless & Disadvantaged, K-12 Education, and Youth Development.