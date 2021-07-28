Longtime president and CEO Steve Kelly retires from Metrum Community Credit Union

Steve Kelly received a proclamation from Mayor Stephanie Piko

Kelly spent 32 years at the helm, gets proclamation from mayor

The retirement of Metrum Community Credit Union’s longtime president and CEO garnered well-deserved praise from colleagues and a proclamation for Centennial’s mayor.

Steve Kelly, who joined MCCU in 1989 when it was still the Honeywell Employees Credit Union, leaves behind a track record that speaks for itself. When he was hired as president and CEO, the credit union held nearly $7 million in assets, and Kelly was given a year to turn around the company’s downward trajectory. At the end of 2020, Metrum Community Credit Union held nearly $90 million in assets.

Stephanie Piko, mayor of the City of Centennial, recognized Kelly’s contributions to the company, business community and local residents by proclaiming July 10, 2021, as Stephen E. Kelly Day.

Kelly has “worked diligently to educate and inform the member-owners and staff; and grow the Metrum Community Credit Union as a contributor to the City of Centennial and its residents through community service, financial support and education,” the proclamation says.

On July 10, member-owners, close friends, family and credit union volunteers paid tribute to Kelly with an open house and a luncheon. Kelly said he “could write a thousand pages and be unable to express my feelings about the past 32 years. Life is all about the journey, and what you make of it.”

Kelly will carry with him the strong relationships he’s built with colleagues during his tenure with the credit union. He credits his parents — his dad helped run a Safeway warehouse for 37 years and his mom worked in admin for an insurance company — for his uncompromising work ethic. He has spent recent months helping new president and CEO Joe Weiner transition into the role.

As he’s done throughout his career, Kelly left with words of encouragement and wisdom.

“Be passionate and an advocate for your passions, stay focused on those in your circle of trust and you will be rewarded ten-fold by the love and compassion it brings you!” he said.