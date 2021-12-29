Lockheed Martin donates $210,000 to Wreaths Across America

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that the Lockheed Martin Corporation has made a $210,000 donation to help ensure the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom is carried out in communities across the country.

“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”

Through this donation, Lockheed Martin has sponsored nearly 15,000 wreaths for placement at grave markers of veterans from all backgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The wreaths were distributed to nearly 30 locations across the U.S. and employees can participate. These locations include Arlington National Cemetery.

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of Lockheed Martin, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.

To volunteer or support go to wwww.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state.