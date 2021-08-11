Littleton Public Schools will elect three school board members in November

The Board of Education of Littleton Public Schools Arapahoe County is now accepting nominations for election to its school board on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

At this election, three directors will be elected for one 4-year term each. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector and a resident of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months before the election.

A person who desires to be a candidate for school board must file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition with the school district in accordance with state law.

Nomination petitions may be obtained at the Littleton Public Schools finance office, 5776 South Crocker Street, Littleton, CO. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Completed petitions should be submitted with 50 eligible signatures to the Littleton Public Schools finance office by 4:30 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

The Board of Education has designated Jonathan Levesque, LPS director of finance, as the election official for this election. He can be reached at 303-347-3333 or jvlevesque@lps.k12.co.us.

The LPS school board is comprised of five members, all of whom are elected and serve at-large. Of the three positions up for election, two are currently occupied by Kelly Perez, board vice president, and Jack Reutzel, board secretary, both of whom are term-limited and cannot run for re-election.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com