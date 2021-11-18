Littleton Public Schools breaks ground on Career Exploration Center

BY FREDA MIKLIN
On October 12, Littleton Public Schools (LPS) officially broke ground on their Career Exploration Center (CEC), formerly known as the LPS Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovation Center, on the southeast corner of Broadway and Littleton Boulevard, the former home of a Ralph Schomp car dealership. The CEC will provide dynamic, interactive, and innovative programming in multiple career paths. The initial career paths that are planned for the opening of the school in the fall of 2023 are:
- Aerospace
- business and entrepreneurship
- computer science
- construction trades
- healthcare
- natural resources
LPS plans to offer opportunities for concurrent enrollment at Arapahoe community college as well as partnerships with local industries. Additional career pathways will be added in the future.
This new innovative school is just one of the many projects that was made possible through the $298 million bond that LPS district voters approved in 2018.
