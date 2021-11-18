Littleton Public Schools breaks ground on Career Exploration Center

BY FREDA MIKLIN

These are conceptual renderings of what the new LPS Career Exploration Center will look like. Final design work is not yet complete.

On October 12, Littleton Public Schools (LPS) officially broke ground on their Career Exploration Center (CEC), formerly known as the LPS Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovation Center, on the southeast corner of Broadway and Littleton Boulevard, the former home of a Ralph Schomp car dealership. The CEC will provide dynamic, interactive, and innovative programming in multiple career paths. The initial career paths that are planned for the opening of the school in the fall of 2023 are:

Aerospace

business and entrepreneurship

computer science

construction trades

healthcare

natural resources

LPS plans to offer opportunities for concurrent enrollment at Arapahoe community college as well as partnerships with local industries. Additional career pathways will be added in the future.

This new innovative school is just one of the many projects that was made possible through the $298 million bond that LPS district voters approved in 2018.

