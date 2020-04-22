Littleton Elks Food Drive

SUBMITTED BY KORRI LUNDOCK

The Elk’s Club wishes to thank everyone that stopped by Littleton Elks #1650 Food Drive last Sat. for Nourish Meals on Wheels and donated! They were able to fill three vans FULL of food and paper goods! They also received $2940 in cash donations and $60 in Gift cards. As well as some wonderful cards, drawings and painted rocks to bring cheer to our homebound seniors and families in need. Over 125 cars showed up! THANK YOU to the community of Littleton and our members.

A big THANK YOU goes to volunteers, ER Danielle, Loyal Knight Amy Jo, Inner Guard Karen, and Member Michelle.