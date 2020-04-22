Littleton artist provides unique steel art to honor graduates

Artist Jared Gates

SUBMITTED BY DAVID LIGGETT

Most seniors in 2020 are experiencing major changes in how their graduation will be celebrated due to most schools cancelling ceremonies where students march across the stage in cap and gown to receive their diploma.

To enable seniors to have keepsakes for this milestone event in their life, new products have been designed in metal art. These unique pieces of metal art can be displayed where the graduate desires. Ideas are bedroom walls, elsewhere in the home, or even smaller versions with magnets on a vehicle.

A photo here shows Belle Clark, an upcoming Arapahoe High School 2020 graduate, with a customized piece that includes her name in celebration of her graduation. She will now have memories of a customized “graduation cap” for her achievement.

Belle Clark

Belle, a lifelong Littleton resident, said she did not plan for her last year of high school to end as it is. Finishing up her studies through online classes, missing her friends at school, and being able to go up to her teachers with questions are no longer the norm. Additionally, she admits disappointment in not being able to enjoy the traditional cap and gown ceremony to receive her diploma that she expected to experience after 12 years of attending local schools.

Other graduates can also obtain creative keepsakes. Various options are available and can be shipped to wherever the senior resides. To see more graduation metal art options, as well as other fine metal art pieces available, visit wildsteelkingscraft.com.

Jared Gates, the artist and owner of Wild Steel, explains that his usual venue for selling his metal art products is at festivals. Those festivals have been shut down or cancelled. So he, like others, has needed to find other ways to get his products to customers.

Jared shares what made him interested in his career choice while he was in high school at Columbine, 20 years ago. “I fell in love with metalwork in a jewelry design class. I learned metalsmithing in many forms, including casting and forming. Though I have crossed several mediums, I’ve centered on steel. I also blend mediums often, particularly in my furniture design work.”

He also added, “I enjoy hiking and many of my pieces are directly influenced by these nature hikes. I love recreating plants and wildlife in my work.”

Jared has created more than 1,000 different art pieces, that he typically sells at festivals, like the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival held each summer in Larkspur, Colorado.

Other festivals held in various parts of the U.S., have been closed in the early part of this year, and Jared is hoping things will improve to where upcoming festivals will open. This will allow the thousands of festival fans who have admired his work over the years to again see his latest creations.

Jared, and his wife Jean, reside in Littleton with their three young sons.