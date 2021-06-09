LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 6-10-2021

The Villager makes the villages stronger

Lots of bad stuff going on including newspapers diminishing in quality and value then asking for donations as if they are a worthy cause. They are not. But, your Villager remains among the very best – loaded with community news that is not available anywhere else. The Villager makes the villages stronger. People should not only subscribe for themselves, they should buy gift subscriptionsfor friends, neighbors and relatives.The very best to you.

Larry Brown

Kingman, Kansas

(Former Denver resident)