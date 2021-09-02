LETTERS 9-2-21

Abolish the filibuster

Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 18 voter suppression laws in 30 across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights. So far, I have seen more talk than action in the way President Biden has handled our voting rights crisis. He’s advocated for voting rights legislation and asked Congress to take action, but he’s failed to do one very obvious thing that would change this fight: unequivocally support ending the filibuster. The Jim Crow filibuster is the thing standing in the way of passing once in a generation legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. If Biden actually wants the Senate to pass those bills, he needs to use his influence as president to get the Senate to abolish the filibuster.

Anything less is a failure to meet this crisis.

Laurie Baldwin

Aurora

Biden must do the right thing

In November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden. Now, with a relentless GOP attack on our voting rights underway, I’m asking President Biden to return the favor. It’s time for Biden to go further than talking about supporting voting rights legislation. We need him to come out and fully support ending the filibuster so the Senate can finally pass voting rights legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

With the filibuster intact, these bills stand little chance of passing. We need the president to use his power of office to pressure the Senate to end the filibuster and clear a path for voting rights reform. We can’t out-organize voter suppression. History will remember how President Biden handles these attacks on our right to vote. I’m urging him to do the right thing.

Jerry Martin

Greenwood Village